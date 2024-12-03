Training course required for off highway vehicle registrations

PHOENIX – Owners registering off-highway vehicles (OHVs) will use AZMVDNOW.gov to take a safety course required by a state law taking effect in January.

The free course, created by Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD), will include content related to the safe operations of these vehicles. The educational course consists of a 10-minute instructional video followed by 20 multiple-choice questions. This course will be required one time for at least one of the OHV owners prior to vehicle registrations or renewals between Jan. 1, 2025, and June 1, 2027.

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division and AZGFD are partnering to offer this safety course online. Arizona residents will be able to complete the course through AZMVDNOW.gov, the online portal for motor vehicle services in Arizona as well as MVD office locations across the state. Non-residents will be able to take the course online at AZGFD.gov.

MVD’s online portal is a natural fit to host the training for Arizona residents, as the customer will be able to take the course as well as complete the registration renewal process conveniently and securely in one online location.

The 2025 and beyond OHV decals placed on the vehicle will indicate to law enforcement that the owner has successfully completed the course and the vehicle is legally registered.

If a business has OHVs registered to it, a representative from the business will need to take the course on the business' AZ MVD Now account.

For additional information about this new course, please visit azdot.gov/mvd/OHV