Nighttime closure scheduled Aug. 26 on US 93 near Kingman

KINGMAN – Rock blasting work will require a full closure of US 93 northwest of Kingman the night of Tuesday, Aug. 26, as part of the ongoing project to construct a free-flowing interchange between Interstate 40 and US 93.

The closure is scheduled from 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26, between Betty Lane, which is just northwest of the I-40/US 93 interchange, and Coyote Pass, which is southeast of the US 93/State Route 68 interchange. The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers that lane restrictions will be in place in the US 93 work zone about one hour before the scheduled closure.

During the closure, crews will perform a rock blasting test in preparation for a series of upcoming blasting operations along US 93. Blasting work will resume Wednesday, Sept. 3, and continue through October. The blasting will require additional closures of US 93.

The schedule is subject to change based on weather and other factors.

The work is part of a $106 million project to construct a new I-40/US 93 interchange that is designed to eliminate delays that can occur on the main route between Las Vegas and Arizona by creating a direct connection. Construction is expected to continue into 2027.

For more information on the Kingman interchange project and to subscribe for updates, please visit azdot.gov/WestKingmanTI. The webpage includes a flyover video simulation of what the interchange will look like.