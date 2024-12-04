THE CARDIOVASCULAR CENTER OF FLORIDA DEBUTS ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN TO HELP PATIENTS FIND THEIR CARDIOVASCULAR SPECIALIST

When we founded CVCFL we wanted to provide a new network of clinics that deliver the best cardiovascular care available throughout the Greater Orlando area.” — Mark Steiner, MD, CVCFL Managing Partner

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, The Cardiovascular Centre of Florida ( CVCFL ) launches a new advertising campaign to help patients locate their cardiovascular physician. One year ago, CVCFL launched with the most renowned cardiovascular specialists in Central Florida and established The Cardiovascular Center of Florida (CVCFL), a new network of clinics that allowed them to provide the best cardiovascular care available throughout the Greater Orlando area. As part of their commitment to their patients, CVCFL guarantees same day or next day appointments.The physicians at CVCFL are nationally recognized and the most experienced cardiovascular specialists in the region with an average of 20+ years of experience each and approximately 50,000 active patients in total. The Center’s most senior physicians have been practicing in Orlando since 1990 and were at the forefront of bringing modern cardiovascular services, emerging technologies, and advanced therapies to the region.“When we founded CVCFL we wanted to provide a new network of clinics that deliver the best cardiovascular care available throughout the Greater Orlando area,” said Mark Steiner, MD, CVCFL Managing Partner. “Patient-centered treatment has been – and always will be – our founding mission. We started CVCFL to provide the best care to the greatest number of people in the most efficient and affordable manner. We also offer the convenience of various non-invasive, diagnostic imaging services in our clinic locations with prices and out-of-pocket expenses substantially lower when compared to hospital outpatient department fees.”The advertising spots will air on all of the major networks in Orlando including ABC, CBS, NBC as well as Univision and Unimas making patients aware of how to locate their cardiologist. This campaign is extended to all of CVCFL’s social channels including YouTube, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.CVCFL has opened eleven locations, including their main campus in Downtown Orlando, plus additional offices located in Clermont, Kissimmee, Lake Mary, East Orlando, Lake Holden, Sand Lake and Windermere. A new location in Oviedo is coming soon.CVCFL treats a wide variety of acute and chronic cardiovascular conditions including heart attacks, heart failure, arrythmias, peripheral vascular disease, structural heart & valvular disease, women’s heart disease, cardio-metabolic conditions, and many more, with an emphasis on preventive care to keep patients out of the hospital. CVCFL has the latest in technology and clinical research and all cardiologists will maintain admitting privileges at various local hospitals. www.cardiovascularcenter.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.