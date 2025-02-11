AFFLINK‘s ENGAGE 2025 Inspires Industry Innovation and Community Impact

ENGAGE 2025 was not only a platform for sharing industry innovations but also a celebration of our commitment to community service through our charity golf tournament benefiting City of Hope” — Michael Wilson, President, CEO, AFFLINK

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AFFLINK proudly hosted its annual conference, ENGAGE 2025, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals for an event dedicated to driving growth, operational excellence, and transformative strategies across the industry. The conference was preceded by a heartwarming charity golf tournament on January 27 at the prestigious Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, AZ, which raised funds for City of Hope, reinforcing AFFLINK’s commitment to giving back to the community.The three-day event featured a robust lineup of keynote presentations and supplier partner sessions tailored to address critical industry topics. Notably, the conference welcomed industry luminaries Dirk Beveridge and Dr. Albert Bates as keynote speakers. Their compelling insights set the stage for dynamic discussions, sparking new ideas and innovative approaches among attendees.Participants were also invited to choose from an array of educational breakout sessions covering a spectrum of topics crucial to today’s business landscape, including:• Profit Improvement: Strategies to maximize profitability in competitive markets.• Growth Plan Development: Tailoring scalable strategies for sustainable expansion.• Tax Planning Strategies: Navigating the complexities of tax optimization.• AI Applications for Distributors: Harnessing artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies.• Effective Warehouse Operations: Streamlining logistics for enhanced productivity.• Data Insights Initiatives: Leveraging data to drive informed decision-making.• Healthcare Solutions: Exploring innovative approaches to meet evolving healthcare needs.This year’s event saw a significant increase in attendance compared to previous years, reflecting the growing interest and confidence in AFFLINK’s ability to deliver high-value educational content and industry insights."ENGAGE 2025 was not only a platform for sharing industry innovations but also a celebration of our commitment to community service through our charity golf tournament benefiting City of Hope,” said Michael Wilson, President and CEO of AFFLINK. “The energy and collaboration witnessed during the conference were truly inspiring, reaffirming our role as a leader in shaping the future of our industry.”AFFLINK’s next annual conference, SUMMIT 2025, is set for June 15-17 in Salt Lake City, UT.ABOUT AFFLINKAs “The Home of the Independent,” AFFLINK connects more than 250 manufacturers of Industrial Packaging, Facility Maintenance, Food Service, Safety, and Office Supply solutions with more than 300 independent distributors. AFFLINK ( www.afflink.com ) is the critical link, offering clients innovative products - and for distributors - market expertise and improved profitability, all of which is fuelled by leading-edge information technology.# # #

