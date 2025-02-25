Millesime Modern Cellars Unveils GrandCellar™ at IBS 2025 IBS Booth W5678

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millesime Modern Cellars is thrilled to announce its participation at the International Builders' Show (IBS) 2025, where we will showcase our modern wine cellar collections that bring elegance and enjoyment to both residential and commercial spaces. This is a pivotal moment for Millesime as we introduce our latest product inventions for the Millesime Collection and bring the GrandCellar™ Collection into the high-end wine enthusiast and design marketplace. These collections along with our expert team of designers ensure that builders, dealers and interior decorators have a customized wine system that will bring an enhanced wine experience to any setting.“We are thrilled to be attending IBS for the first time and unveiling our latest product offerings from the Millesime and GrandCellar™ Collections. These customizable wine storage solutions bring the best of modern, high-end design and functionality for the home or restaurant setting,” said Carlos Navarro, General Manager, Millesime Modern Cellars. “Millesime continues to drive innovation for wine cellar design that is unparalleled in the industry. Our customizable wine storage solutions are extremely easy to install and bring elegance to any setting, pleasing installers and clients alike. When you create a beautiful space to enjoy and celebrate wine you enhance every pour.”In conjunction with the launch of The GrandCellar™ Collection, Millesime continues to offer its signature line of customizable options, now enhanced with a unique cellar drawer feature and a floating side bottle display. Our commitment to quality and innovation ensures that every wine lover can find the perfect storage solution tailored to their needs whether at home or in their favorite restaurant.Join us at IBS 2025 to explore the possibilities of how Millesime Modern Cellars can elevate your wine storage experience. Our team of experts will be on hand to answer questions and provide insights into our products’ features and benefits.About The GrandCellar™ CollectionThe GrandCellar™ Collection is an innovative wood wine storage system designed to provide wine enthusiasts with full depth storage at 13.5 inches. This modular and customizable system allows for versatile modern shelving options and racking, making it the perfect way to display and store your prized wine collection without compromising on style or space at a fine price point.Within the GrandCellar ™ Collection there are many curated wine displays available to spark design imagination of what is possible with full-depth premium wine storage. They include the Twin Arches Vignette, Vino Xclusive Vignette, Chevron Cove Vignette, Alcove Vignette, Label Vista Vignette, Diamond Display Vignette, Modern Reserve Vignette, Classic Vignette, and the Herringbone Haven Vignette.Although these vignettes have pre-determined dimensions, The GrandCellar™ Collection is a premium modular system that can be customized to fit any space through our cellar design services. These vignettes have been designed to showcase the new and design-forward storage components that help bring a touch of modern design and uniqueness to wine cellar design and enjoyment.About Millesime Modern CellarsMillesime Modern Cellars continues to drive wine cellar innovation with the introduction of the Wine Cellar Drawer, designed for integration into any Millesime wine cellar display. The Wine Cellar Drawer is crafted from high-quality hardwoods like black walnut, sapele, and white oak, serving as a sophisticated storage solution and an elegant tasting station. The sleek, modern design enhances both aesthetics and functionality, making it ideal for wine enthusiasts who appreciate premium craftsmanship and thoughtful design and serves as both a tasting and decanting station or an area for upright bottle display.Millesime Modern Cellars has also launched the Floating Side Bottle Shelf Display, enhancing wine cellars by utilizing unused space and allowing clients to display bottles with the cork facing forward. This customizable display provides designers with greater flexibility to achieve their vision. The modern design enables collectors to view labels or for the aging process of wines. This customized system maximizes unused space and enhances wine cellar capacity by incorporating floating side bottle shelf displays in the unused space.For more information about Millesime Modern Cellars and our new product line, please visit Moderncellars.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.