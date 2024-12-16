THE CARIBBEAN POISED TO BENEFIT FROM THE MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR WEDDING AND HONEYMOON INDUSTRY IN 2025

Love is in the air, and the Romance market is expected to reach US$73.38 billion by the end of 2030

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the arrival of the new year, couples are eagerly planning their weddings and embracing the season of new beginnings, so it's no surprise that the global wedding and honeymoon market is projected to grow at an impressive annual rate of 13.1 percent. Consequently, the Caribbean is ideally positioned to cater to this thriving and lucrative romance market.“As wedding planners, along with brides and grooms, make greater use of technology in planning and executing weddings, it is critically important for destinations to provide an accessible resource to help couples choose their unique and unforgettable experiences in the Caribbean,” says Jacqueline Johnson, the CEO of MarryCaribbean.com, a division of Global Bridal Group.Driven by trends that include the integration of technology, a more interconnected world, economic stability in source markets, a rise in demand for unique experiences and social media, the wedding and honeymoon market is projected to reel in US$73.38 billion by the end of 2030, up from US$31 billion last year. The average budget for a destination wedding is estimated at US$28,000. Johnson highlighted research showing that couples often choose wedding destinations that resonate with their personalities and preferences, seeking to exchange vows in natural settings. These include locations such as beaches, historic sites, castles, and mountains. "The Caribbean offers all of these and more," says Johnson, an expert in Caribbean weddings, honeymoons, and romantic getaways.To meet the demand, in collaboration with government tourism agencies, MarryCaribbean.com has produced the 2025 edition of their Ultimate Caribbean Honeymoon, Wedding, and Romance Guide, designed to capitalize on what is expected to be an extremely eventful year for the industry.The 2025 issue of the Caribbean Romance Guide contains the most complete details on legal requirements, marriage laws, what to do, and where to do it – all the necessary information and guidance, along with the inspiration to create memories to last a lifetime. This new version is designed to guide travelers wanting to rekindle romance, celebrate a milestone anniversary, renew marriage vows, experience a beach wedding, or enjoy a honeymoon in the Caribbean.“At MarryCaribbean.com we are also cognizant of the fact that the honeymooning or romance couple are powerful brand ambassadors and will use social media to make their experience a viral one, thereby attracting a larger universe of travelers to the region,” Johnson stressed. “The Caribbean and romance go together, and there’s no better place than this paradise for a life-changing event such as a wedding. The romance guide is an unparalleled and primary resource for all engaged couples, those rekindling their love, or those in search of a romantic retreat, and our guide provides all the information for easy decision-making,” she concluded.Jacqueline Johnson was Executive Travel Director of Brides Magazine, Modern Bride, Elegant Bride, Brides Destination Weddings & Honeymoons and Brides.com. She has also served as VP/Associate Publisher for Bridal Guide Magazine. For over two decades, she served on the Board of Directors of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) with the Ministers and Directors of Tourism for 33 separate countries, and for the past 12 years, she has been a member of the Executive Committee. She is also the recipient of CTO’s Medal of Excellence as one of the 50 Most Influential Persons in the Caribbean. Johnson is Chairman of the CTO Foundation, an organization that raises funds to further the education of outstanding Caribbean citizens who have demonstrated a career commitment to tourism; and she is a Certified Travel Counselor (CTC). She is a contributor to Travel Agent Magazine and is frequently invited to speak on the wedding and honeymoon travel market.WEBSITE www.marrycaribbean.com

