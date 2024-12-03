South Jersey Treatment Management, Grace Project Partner for Winter Coat Drive Supporting Tri-State Addiction Recovery

Joint Effort Aims to Provide Warmth and Support to Those Impacted by Addiction This Winter

Our mission has always been to support the community in overcoming addiction and mental health challenges.” — Mark Lamplugh

WEST DEPTFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Jersey Treatment Management Company, encompassing Lifetime Recovery Center and Renewed Light Mental Health, is proud to announce a partnership with The Grace Project to launch a Winter Coat Drive. This collaborative effort aims to collect essential winter items for individuals and families impacted by addiction in the tri-state area.Items Needed:• Coats• Scarves• Hats• Gloves• Blankets• BootsDrop-off Locations:1. Renewed Light Mental Health1225 N Broad St, West Deptford, NJ2. Lifetime Recovery Center124 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill, NJMegan Cohen, President of The Grace Project, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to join forces with South Jersey Treatment Management Company. Together, we can extend warmth and hope to the unhoused population, many whom are impacted by addiction. Every donation makes a tangible difference in someone's life."Mark Lamplugh, CEO of South Jersey Treatment Management Company, stated: "Our mission has always been to support the community in overcoming addiction and mental health challenges. Partnering with The Grace Project allows us to address not only the medical but also the basic human needs of those we serve. We encourage everyone to contribute to this noble cause."About The Grace ProjectThe Grace Project is a dedicated non-profit organization focused on providing resources, support, and advocacy for individuals and families affected by poverty, addiction, or illness. Through community outreach and various support programs, they strive to empower those in recovery and promote awareness about addiction issues. More information can be found at teamgraceproject.org.About Lifetime Recovery Center and Renewed Light Mental Health• Lifetime Recovery Center offers comprehensive addiction treatment services, including inpatient and outpatient programs tailored to individual needs. Their holistic approach addresses the physical, emotional, and psychological aspects of addiction recovery. Visit lifetimerecoverycenter.com for more details.• Renewed Light Mental Health provides a wide range of mental health services, specializing in personalized care plans that promote long-term well-being. Their team of professionals is committed to supporting patients through every step of their mental health journey. Learn more at renewedlightmh.com.Why This Partnership Makes SenseThe tri-state area continues to grapple with a significant addiction crisis, affecting countless individuals and families. By uniting resources and expertise, The Grace Project and South Jersey Treatment Management Company aim to address both the immediate needs and the underlying issues faced by those struggling with addiction.Call to ActionCommunity members are urged to donate new or gently used winter items at the designated drop-off locations in West Deptford and Mullica Hill. Your generosity will provide much-needed warmth and comfort to those in need during the cold winter months.Together, We Can Make a DifferenceBy participating in this coat drive, you are not only providing essential items but also sending a message of hope and solidarity to those battling addiction. Let's come together as a community to support and uplift our neighbors in need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.