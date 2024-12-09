CableFinder Expands Portfolio with Segra Fiber Serviceability

New Integration makes it easier than ever to provide customers with the right connectivity solution for their business

Expanding our serviceability portfolio to include Segra reflects our ongoing mission to provide CableFinder users with access to the best connectivity solutions available” — Mike Trede

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CableFinder, the premier platform for technology solution distributors (TSDs) and their partners, is excited to announce the integration of Segra as the latest provider offering serviceability within the platform.This addition brings Segra’s renowned fiber solutions to CableFinder users, enhancing their ability to access dedicated and reliable connectivity options for their clients.Seamless Address Search with Segra Results:CableFinder users can now search any address within the platform to determine if Segra's fiber solutions are available in the footprint. If serviceability is confirmed, users can easily request pricing by submitting a form, which will be routed directly to the TSD back office for prompt pricing assistance.Who Benefits:This new feature is available to all CableFinder users across all participating TSDs, providing an invaluable resource for businesses seeking high-performance fiber solutions to meet their growing connectivity demands.Why Segra:This collaboration underscores CableFinder’s commitment to continually expanding its portfolio and delivering the best serviceability options for its users. Segra, a leader in cutting-edge fiber connectivity, brings unmatched value to the platform and its partners.“Expanding our serviceability portfolio to include Segra reflects our ongoing mission to provide CableFinder users with access to the best connectivity solutions available,” said Mike Trede, Founder and Managing Partner of CableFinder. “With Segra’s robust fiber network, our users can now deliver even more reliable and scalable solutions to their clients.”“CableFinder empowers our TSD partners with the flexibility and transparency they need to drive sales,” said Mike Kopp, Vice President of Alternate Channel.“By streamlining the process to determine serviceability, Segra can meet the demands of our partners quickly and efficiently. Partnering with CableFinder strengthens our commitment to supporting channel growth and delivering exceptional value to both our partners and customers.”Learn More:• Visit CableFinder: www. cablefinder.net • Learn about Segra’s solutions: Segra Channel Partner page Media Contacts:• Happy Marino, CableFinder: happy@cablefinder.net• Brandi Tubb, Segra: brandi.tubb@segrafiber.comAbout CableFinderCableFinder is the trusted industry standard platform for advanced quoting and contracting with all of the major TSDs and their partners. With a focus on efficiency, technological advancement, and customer experience, CableFinder's API-driven platform streamlines operations, empowering partners to accelerate growth and success across a wide range of business services providers.About SegraSegra owns and operates a wide and dense fiber-optic infrastructure footprint that provides state-of-the-art connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud and collaboration solutions, all backed by industry leading service and reliability. Serving over 20,000 connected customer locations in 24 states and 44,000 fiber route miles, Segra has been providing customer focused solutions for over 125 years. Segra is a standalone fiber company owned by Cox Communications. For more information, visit segra.com.Through Segra, Cox Business, RapidScale and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.