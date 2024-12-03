Maria Malmer Stenergard in Brussels for Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs

SWEDEN, December 3 - Published 03 December 2024

On 3–4 December, Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard will take part in the Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Brussels, which will lay the groundwork ahead of the NATO Summit in The Hague in mid-2025. The agenda includes support to Ukraine and cooperation with countries in North Africa and the Middle East.

The foreign ministers will also take part in a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council along with their Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha. They will discuss matters including long-term support to Ukraine. “We need to be prepared for a long-term confrontation with Russia. Our aim is to counteract Russia’s capability to cause harm. Russian propaganda pretends that the Russian economy is strong and resilient so as to give the impression that the sanctions are ineffective. Sweden has initiated efforts to counteract this false image,” says Ms Malmer Stenergard. The foreign ministers will also meet with King Abdullah II of Jordan. It was decided at the Summit in Washington DC that NATO would open a liaison office in Amman and enhance its cooperation with partner countries in the region.

