Pål Jonson to visit United States

On 6–7 December, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson will visit the United States to take part in the Reagan National Defense Forum (RNDF) in Simi Valley, California.

The RNDF has been held annually since 2013 and is aimed at politicians, the defence industry, innovators and representatives of the US Armed Forces, among others.

At RNDF 2024, Mr Jonson will take part in a panel discussion on security in Europe on 7 December, entitled ‘A Secure and Free Europe: NATO, Ukraine, and the Arsenal of Democracy’.

He will also have bilateral meetings with US political and military representatives.