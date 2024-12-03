Today, 3 December, Sweden and the United States have signed a statement of intent on enhanced cooperation between Swedish and US special forces. The contents of the statement are secret, but it will allow for enhanced operational and capability-developing cooperation between special forces.

“The current security situation has increased the importance of cooperation. The United States is an important partner to Sweden and the special forces are an important resource in addressing developments in our neighbourhood. This statement of intent will further strengthen our already good relations with the United States and enable enhanced cooperation,” says Minister for Defence Pål Jonson.

“Collaboration is our greatest collective advantage. This statement of intent is another important step in the deep relationship between the United States and Sweden, and allows us to strengthen our partnership, address regional challenges, counter provocations, and work towards our common security,” says Christopher P. Maier, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict.

The special forces are a strategic military resource and can operate in times of peace, crisis and war for deterrence and defence and to protect Swedish security interests domestically and internationally.

Sweden has cooperated with US special forces before, including in exercises. In October 2021, a major joint special forces exercise took place on Gotland, in which the US High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) was landed and deployed outside Visby.

This statement of intent is yet another step toward enhanced cooperation between the United States and Sweden. In 2024, a defence cooperation agreement and a strategic partnership programme with the US National Guard have been signed, which will enhance Sweden’s national and collective defence.