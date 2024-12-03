Operation Gratitude’s 12 Days of Gratitude Inspires Giving Back Nationwide This Holiday Season

Join Operation Gratitude’s 12 Days of Gratitude (Dec 3-14) to honor Deployed Troops, Veterans, and First Responders through impactful acts of appreciation.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, communities across the nation are coming together to honor and support the brave men and women who serve our country through Operation Gratitude’s 12 Days of Gratitude . Running from December 3rd to December 14th, this annual campaign offers Americans the opportunity to take part in meaningful acts of appreciation for Deployed Troops, Veterans, and First Responders.“Gratitude is at the heart of everything we do at Operation Gratitude,” said Meg Barron, Executive Director of Operation Gratitude. “The 12 Days of Gratitude gives people across the nation an opportunity to take action and show our heroes that their service and sacrifices are deeply appreciated—especially during this time of year, when many Deployed Troops are far from their families. It’s inspiring to see communities unite to make a meaningful impact, whether by uplifting those who protect and serve in their own communities or by showing appreciation for service members deployed far from home.”Through simple yet impactful actions like writing heartfelt letters, donating items, or sponsoring Care Packages, participants in the 12 Days of Gratitude ensure that service members and First Responders feel supported and valued during the holiday season. Each Care Package delivered includes thoughtful items, creative handmade additions, and personal messages of appreciation, serving as tangible reminders of the nation’s gratitude.Highlighting Gratitude in ActionThese are just some of the ways you can give back during Operation Gratitude’s 12 Days of Gratitude:Write Letters of Gratitude: Send heartfelt messages to Deployed Troops, First Responders, Veterans, or Recruit Graduates. Your words can provide encouragement and remind these heroes they are deeply appreciated.Donate Beanie Babies: Give your once-loved Beanie Babies or small plush toys a new purpose by including them in Care Packages. These cherished items bring smiles to recipients worldwide.Shop the Amazon Wishlist: Purchase items from Operation Gratitude’s Amazon Wishlist to help fill Care Packages with essentials and thoughtful touches for those who serve.Sponsor a Care Package: For just $25, sponsor the shipment of a Care Package in honor of someone special. Donors will receive a holiday-themed certificate to print and gift, making this a heartfelt way to spread gratitude while celebrating the season of giving.These acts of kindness ensure that service members and First Responders feel supported and valued during the holiday season.Join the Mission! Operation Gratitude invites Americans of all ages to participate in the 12 Days of Gratitude and make a difference in the lives of those who protect and serve. From writing letters and crafting handmade items to donating and sponsoring Care Packages, every act of gratitude counts.To learn more about the campaign and how to get involved, visit https://www.operationgratitude.com/the-12-days-of-gratitude/ About Operation GratitudeOperation Gratitude is a nationwide nonprofit whose mission is to lift spirits, say Thank You to our Military and First Responder communities, and honor their service by creating opportunities for all Americans to express their gratitude through hands-on volunteerism. Since sending its first Care Package in March 2003, Operation Gratitude has delivered over four million Care Packages to Deployed Troops, Recruit Graduates, Veterans, Military Families, and First Responders.The Volunteers of Operation Gratitude are a generous and spirited grassroots network of Americans united in a common cause to say "Thank You" to all who serve our great nation. For more than two decades, Operation Gratitude has been making a difference in the lives of our nation's heroes, and with your help, we can continue to show our gratitude to those who serve. For more information, visit OperationGratitude.com or follow us on social media.

