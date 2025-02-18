Building on its mission, Operation Gratitude delivers 10,000 Care Packages to LA Fire First Responders, uniting communities nationwide in gratitude.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of a nationwide effort to recognize and express gratitude to the First Responders and National Guard members who served on the frontlines of the Los Angeles fires, Los Angeles-founded and based nonprofit Operation Gratitude is assembling and delivering 10,000 Care Packages filled with handwritten letters, useful items, and tokens of appreciation from Americans across the country.On Saturday, February 22, 2025, volunteers will gather at Studio 11 at Raleigh Studios, one of Hollywood’s most iconic production spaces, to take part in this movement of gratitude. As an organization with deep roots in Los Angeles, Operation Gratitude is bringing together community members, corporate supporters, and volunteers in a setting that represents the heart of the city.“Since our founding, Operation Gratitude has connected communities with the heroes who serve them at home and abroad,” said Carolyn Blashek, Founder of Operation Gratitude. “This initiative is an expression of Americans' profound and unwavering gratitude for the First Responders and Guardsmen who recently put their lives on the line to protect Angelenos.”A National Outpouring of SupportThe 10,000 Care Packages for First Responders on the frontlines of the LA fires represent a collective effort from supporters, donors, and corporate partners who have come together to ensure these brave men and women feel seen, valued, and appreciated.“Los Angeles unites in times of need and this movement allows communities nationwide to stand together in gratitude,” said Alan Leach, Chairperson of the Board at Operation Gratitude. “Through these Care Packages, we hope to remind First Responders and the National Guard of the lasting impact they’ve had for our communities and our appreciation for all of their efforts and sacrifices.”“Operation Gratitude is proud to lead this national expression of thanks,” said Meg Barron, Executive Director of Operation Gratitude. “This is more than a single event—it’s a powerful demonstration of appreciation from people across the country, showing First Responders that their sacrifice has not gone unnoticed.”Event Details:Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025Time: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PMLocation: Studio 11, Raleigh Studios659 N Van Ness Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038Parking: Complimentary parking available at Raleigh Studios Parking Structure, 660 N Van Ness AvenueRepresentatives from the LAPD and LAFD will be in attendance to receive the community’s appreciation.Corporate & In-Kind SupportOperation Gratitude extends its sincere appreciation to Niagara Bottling, Lockheed Martin, Rize Credit Union, and OneMain Financial for their generous support of this initiative.Additionally, Operation Gratitude would like to thank its in-kind donors for their contributions to this event, including 5-hour Energy, Prime, Girl Scouts, HEFF, Honeysweet Creative, Kinder’s, L’Oréal, Mentholatum Company, Netflix, Raleigh Studios, Starbucks, and Ferrero.How to Get InvolvedThis initiative is made possible by the generosity of donors, letter-writers, and volunteers nationwide. To learn more or get involved, visit:About Operation GratitudeOperation Gratitude is a Los Angeles-founded and based nonprofit whose mission is to lift spirits, say thank you to our Military and First Responder communities, and honor their service by creating opportunities for all Americans to express their gratitude through hands-on volunteerism. Since sending its first Care Package in March 2003, Operation Gratitude has delivered over four million Care Packages to Deployed Troops, Recruit Graduates, Veterans, Military Families, and First Responders. The volunteers of Operation Gratitude are a generous and spirited grassroots network of Americans united in a common cause to say "Thank You" to all who serve our great nation. For more than two decades, Operation Gratitude has been making a difference in the lives of our nation's heroes, and with your help, we can continue to show our gratitude to those who serve. For more information, visit OperationGratitude.com or follow us on social media.

