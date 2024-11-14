Operation Gratitude and Veterans United Foundation Honor Veterans at NYC Veterans Day Parade

Operation Gratitude team members proudly display care packages prepared for Veterans Day, ready to bring smiles to our service members. Participants march in the Veterans Day Parade, carrying a banner to honor and thank all who served.

Operation Gratitude and Veterans United Foundation Team Up to Honor Veterans at NYC Veterans Day Parade with Care Packages for Veterans Nationwide

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 11, Operation Gratitude honored Veterans at the New York City Veterans Day Parade, with the generous support of Veterans United Foundation. As part of this initiative, 500 Care Packages were assembled and distributed to Veterans during the parade, offering essential items and heartfelt letters of appreciation in recognition of their service and sacrifice.In addition to the support in New York, Veterans United Foundation also sponsored the assembly and shipment of 675 additional Operation Gratitude Care Packages for Veterans across the country, including 275 in the San Antonio region and 400 for Veterans in locations nationwide. These packages, filled with snacks, personal care items, and personal letters of thanks, serve as a token of appreciation from grateful Americans.“We are incredibly thankful for the generosity of Veterans United Foundation” said Meg Barron, Executive Director of Operation Gratitude. “Their support allows us to reach Veterans across the country and show our gratitude for their service in a meaningful way.”“As a Marine Corps Veteran, I know firsthand how much a simple act of gratitude can mean to those who have served,” said Joe Kristol, board member of Operation Gratitude. “Partnering with Veterans United Foundation to support our Veterans is an honor. These Care Packages remind Veterans that their service is appreciated and their sacrifices are not forgotten. I’m proud to be part of an effort that uplifts our nation’s Veterans and brings communities together.”The collaboration between Operation Gratitude and Veterans United Foundation exemplifies the impact that organizations and communities can have when they join forces to support the nation’s heroes. The Veterans Day Parade highlighted Operation Gratitude volunteers marching alongside Veterans, demonstrating the commitment to uplifting and supporting those who have dedicated their lives to protecting the country.“Veterans Day is a special day in the Veterans United family; it is a day where we celebrate the contributions Veterans have made to this country and that they continue to make in their communities,” said Brock Cooper, Board Member for Veterans United Foundation and Retired U.S. Army Sergeant. “It is a day that we want to ensure that all Veterans feel valued and appreciated for their service. What better way to do that than to pay tribute at the Veterans Day Parade with our partners at Operation Gratitude. We are proud to be a part of the largest parade in the country celebrating Veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much for everyone. Veterans United Foundation, which is supported by the employees of Veterans United Home Loans, is deeply committed to supporting organizations that are equally committed to issues that make a difference in the lives of Veterans.”Since its inception, Operation Gratitude has delivered over four million Care Packages to Deployed Troops, Veterans, Military Families, and First Responders. This Veterans Day, the organization proudly sent 14,000 Care Packages nationwide, each filled with essential items, letters of appreciation, and personal touches that bring comfort and connection.About Operation GratitudeOperation Gratitude is a nationwide nonprofit whose mission is to lift spirits, say Thank You to our Military and First Responder communities and honor their service by creating opportunities for all Americans to express their gratitude through hands-on volunteerism. Since sending its first Care Package in March 2003, Operation Gratitude has delivered over four million Care Packages to Deployed Troops, Recruit Graduates, Veterans, Military Families, and First Responders. The Volunteers of Operation Gratitude are a generous and spirited grassroots network of Americans united in a common cause to say "Thank You" to all who serve our great nation. For more than two decades, Operation Gratitude has been making a difference in the lives of our nation's heroes, and with your help, we can continue to show our gratitude to those who serve. For more information, visit OperationGratitude.com or follow us on social media.ABOUT VETERANS UNITED FOUNDATIONVeterans United Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Veterans United Home Loans and is dedicated to enhancing lives in our communities. Established in 2011, Veterans United Foundation is funded from employee contributions that are matched dollar-for-dollar by the company. Since the foundation’s establishment, more than $140 million has been raised, with over 90% of employees donating a portion of each paycheck to support its mission. Employees also take an active role in referring possible needs to the foundation and showing the community support through volunteer work. For more information, please visit www.enhancelives.com

