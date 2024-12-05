Virtuix Launches Omni One Core: A Full-Body VR System for PC Gamers

Omni One Core Omni One Core with Male omni One Logo

Omni One Core Offers Full-Body VR Immersion to PC Gamers with a Hassle-Free Design and Seamless SteamVR Integration

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtuix, the developer of the “Omni” brand of omni-directional VR treadmills, is excited to announce the launch of Omni One Core , the latest addition to the Omni One product line. Omni One Core delivers a fully immersive, 360-degree VR experience, designed specifically for PC gamers who already own a VR headset and controllers.Omni One Core offers an unparalleled, total immersion experience. Users can walk, run, crouch, kneel, jump, strafe, and even back up in virtual environments, enabling physical movement without limitations. Perfect for gamers looking to elevate their VR experience, Omni One Core is compatible with all PC-compatible VR headsets, including Meta, HTC, and Pico devices.Omni One Core comes with the essentials: an Omni One treadmill, a pair of overshoes, foot trackers, and a Bluetooth dongle - but requires players to use their own headset. The device connects to a PC via Bluetooth and seamlessly integrates with SteamVR’s extensive library of games. Omni One’s PC application emulates the movement input to those games, replacing hand controller input by physical movement on the Omni One treadmill.“We’re thrilled to offer Omni One Core to PC gamers looking for an easy-to-use, immersive VR experience,” said Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix. “This product allows players to physically walk and run around inside their favorite game worlds, while offering a way to burn calories and stay fit while gaming.”The Omni One treadmill itself boasts a compact 4-foot diameter design. The system is designed for hassle-free assembly and disassembly, requiring no tools, and features built-in wheels for portability. For safety, Omni One Core includes an adjustable support vest and a sturdy aluminum arm, ensuring users can navigate virtual worlds with confidence, free from the risk of bumping into walls or other objects.Omni One Core is priced at $2,595, and the full Omni One system, which includes a standalone VR headset, controllers, and additional accessories, is now available for $3,495.For more information about Omni One Core or to order, visit virtuix.com About Virtuix:Virtuix Inc. is the developer of “Omni,” the premier brand of omni-directional treadmills that enable players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of VR gaming, delivering immersive experiences to users worldwide. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Virtuix has raised more than $40 million from individual and institutional investors. For more information, visit virtuix.com.

