Sundays for Dogs achieves Accurate and Faster Subscription Delivery with Stord

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sundays for Dogs , the leading shelf-stable human-grade dog food brand, announces its new subscription delivery partnership with Stord , a leader in commerce enablement fulfillment and technology services for high-volume omnichannel mid-market and enterprise brands.In 2017, Mabel, Sundays’ Chief Tasting Officer and tennis ball enthusiast, became sick. When her parents were unable to find a convenient and healthy nutrition to improve her health, they founded Sundays for Dogs to create an easy, ready-to-eat, human-grade dry dog food alternative to improve the health of all dogs. Since then, Sundays has expanded to three different recipes and customizable options for allergy restrictions, taste preferences, and more, covering every breed’s specific health needs."There has been a generational shift in the way we treat our dogs, but products haven’t caught up yet. There is a huge unmet demand for dog food that fits the requirements of the modern dog parent – high quality enough for an animal that sleeps in your bed, but with an easy convenience that makes sense. That’s what Sundays is," said Tory Waxman, Chief Veterinary Officer and co-founder of Sundays for Dogs. “Our customers rely on us to provide an essential product for their loved ones, which means we need reliable delivery and the very best consumer experience for every package. We are supremely committed to this task and needed a partner who could support our growth and our customers expectations. Stord helps us deliver on our promise to dog parents.”In 2022, pet food and treat sales accounted for $58.1 billion in the United States, and global dog food sales are expected to increase at a compound annual growth by 5.05% from 2023 to 2030, which Sundays for Dogs is ideally positioned to capitalize on.Over the past 12 months, Sundays rocketed to over 500,000 unique subscription orders putting strain on their legacy 4PL infrastructure. Sundays was unable to control the quality of their order fulfillment, with packages getting stuck and regularly dwelling throughout the fulfillment process. Sundays was further hampered by antiquated software that required time consuming manual processes to assess inventory and order status. Ultimately, this resulted in Sundays having to rush orders that were delayed, which further frustrated customers and exposed Sundays to excessive shipping costs.“When your brand provides critical nutrition for a family’s beloved dogs, any delays or exceptions can have massive negative consequences. Stord was able to quickly understand our pain points, build a comprehensive strategy to overcome, and implement without missing a beat. This ensured that our customers and their dogs received their orders on time without even noticing we had made massive operational improvements with this new partnership. For all of my supply chain ninjas out there, their OMS & WMS platforms are easy to navigate and have the backend support you’d expect for an industry leader,” said Vincent Vasquez, Senior Director Supply Chain at Sundays for Dogs.Partnering with Stord, Sunday for Dogs enjoys best-in-class software, flexible fulfillment tailored to subscription needs, and a team of dog-obsessed logistics experts. Through Stord’s Order Management System (OMS), Sundays for Dogs consumer experience is powered by an end-to-end fulfillment and technology offering.Stord provides precise data on the current status of all orders, proactively addressing dwell time issues, accelerating the time from order received to carrier-pickup. These enhancements ensure no pup goes hungry waiting for a late delivery, allowing Sundays to reallocate excessive shipping costs into improving other elements of their customer experience.The dogs of Sundays for Dogs will also enjoy faster and more efficient shipping through a combination of Stord Parcel and Last-Mile Optimization software. Carrier and service level are intelligently selected automatically from Stord’s expansive network of local and national carriers based on the historical zip code to zip code delivery data.“We are making aggressive investments to be ready for our continued growth, and Stord was the perfect company to help us achieve our ambitious goals. From the minute we met the team and experienced the software we knew we had found a true partner. Being able to reliably see all orders, deliver them faster and cheaper, all while ensuring the highest quality delivery and unboxing experience is exactly the support we needed. Stord provides us the flexibility to scale into the next chapter without having to endure any logistics headaches,” said Michael Waxman, CEO and co-founder of Sundays for Dogs."As a proud dog parent to an adorable golden retriever puppy I am thrilled to have a brand I personally believe in partner with Stord. Providing crucial support and accelerating the process from order received to order delivered while reducing operational costs will ensure Sundays for Dogs can meet and exceed their commerce objectives without sacrificing their consumer experience. While Sundays for Dogs make it easier to be an awesome dog parent, Stord is honored to make it easier for Sundays team to improve the nutrition of more dogs," said Jacob Boudreau, CTO and co-founder of Stord.For more information, visit www.stord.com About Sundays for Dogs, IncSundays for Dogs offers the world’s best yet easiest dog food made with human-grade, air-dried ingredients. Sundays created and now leads a new third category of pet nutrition, as a more convenient alternative to newer cooked/frozen human-grade foods and a higher quality and tastier alternative to kibble. . Their recipes are crafted by veterinarians and animal nutritionists to be AAFCO complete and balanced using only simple, whole ingredients that you can pronounce like USDA beef, quinoa, and pumpkin, offering the cleanest label in the industry. The air-drying process preserves the food's nutrients and flavor, and makes it easy to serve without any preparation, refrigeration or clean-up required. Sundays aims to redefine the standard for dog food and to make it easier to be an awesome dog parent.

