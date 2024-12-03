This Giving Tuesday, Celebrate the TV Series Queen of the Yard

Queen of the Yard is a TV dramedy series in development, set to celebrate the 100-year tradition of HBCU Campus Queens. The series will explore the fierce competition, sisterhood, and self-discovery of women at a historically Black university.

LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Queen of the Yard is a TV dramedy series in development, set to celebrate the 100-year tradition of HBCU Campus Queen pageants—a cultural legacy rarely portrayed on screen. Co-created by award-winning filmmaker Stacey L. Holman (The Black Church: This Is Our Story) and writer/producer Tracee Loran (Black History Baddies), the series will be based and filmed in Mississippi, exploring the fierce competition, sisterhood, and self-discovery of young women at a historically Black university.

To bring Queen of the Yard to life, the creators are launching a Crowdfundr campaign today, on Giving Tuesday, to raise $35,000 for a five-minute short film. This proof of concept will feature authentic costumes, intricate set designs, and compelling storytelling, honoring the resilience and leadership of HBCU Campus Queens while inspiring audiences worldwide.

The Series: Empowerment, Rivalries, and Self-Discovery

At its core, Queen of the Yard follows Morgan Mitchell, a freshman at Revel University eager to embrace her Blackness after growing up in a predominantly white environment. She sets her sights on joining the Queen’s Queue—the first step toward becoming Miss Revel—only to face fierce competitors, including the graceful yet driven Ivy, the street-smart Tashera, and the free-spirited Lottie. Along the way, Morgan discovers that being a Campus Queen demands much more than poise—it requires resilience, leadership, and navigating the rivalries and secrets that come with the crown.

“Queen of the Yard offers a vibrant, authentic portrayal of HBCU Campus Queens,” says Stacey L. Holman, Co-Creator and Executive Producer. “This tradition goes beyond crowns and gowns—it embodies resilience, leadership, and the richness of Black excellence.”

Be a Hero: Support Black Excellence

By contributing, donors are not just funding a series—they are heroes for the arts, champions for Black voices, and advocates for stories that inspire: crowdfundr.com/queenoftheyard. This fundraiser is also a chance to be a hero for Black women and girls, too— 1% of all donations will support the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, empowering future leaders through education, leadership, and economic opportunities.

The Podcast: Stories Behind the Crown

Complementing the TV series, the creators will launch the Queen of the Yard podcast on December 18. Former and aspiring Campus Queens will share personal stories of self-discovery, sisterhood, and the lasting impact of pageantry. Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and other platforms, the podcast will highlight the rich narratives that inspire the series.

“We’ve spoken with many former Campus Queens, each with a unique journey,” says Tracee Loran, Co-Creator and Executive Producer. “It’s time to bring these untold stories to a wider audience.”

