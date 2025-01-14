is*hosting Launches Public Vulnerability Disclosure Program With HackerOne to Enhance Security

is*hosting announcing Vulnerability Disclosure Program with HackerOne

Join is*hosting's mission to secure the web: a new program invites researchers to identify critical vulnerabilities in hosted infrastructure.

Security is about addressing vulnerabilities responsibly to ensure trust and reliability for our clients worldwide.” — Misha Malikin, Brand & Partnerships Manager at is*hosting

TALLINN, HARJU MAAKOND, ESTONIA, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- is*hosting , a global provider of hosting services, is proud to announce the launch of its public Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP) on HackerOne . This initiative invites security researchers worldwide to help identify and address potential vulnerabilities within is*hosting’s infrastructure, reinforcing the security of over 100,000 websites and online projects hosted on its platform.“Launching our VDP demonstrates our unwavering commitment to transparency and security,” said Misha Malikin, Brand & Partnerships Manager at is*hosting. “The hosting industry is a cornerstone of the internet ecosystem, and by strengthening our infrastructure, we contribute directly to a safer digital environment for everyone.”The VDP provides an open channel for ethical hackers to report potential security issues, prioritizing the protection of client data and ensuring seamless operations for their projects. Participation is free, and researchers who report valid critical vulnerabilities will receive rewards as a token of appreciation for their contributions.Misha Malikin added, “Security isn’t about hiding vulnerabilities—it’s about addressing them quickly and responsibly. This program is a key step in ensuring that our global clients can rely on is*hosting for secure and dependable hosting services.”The public VDP follows a successful private launch phase that allowed is*hosting to fine-tune its approach and establish a robust process for handling vulnerability reports. By transitioning to a public program, the company aims to harness the expertise of a wider community of researchers.For more information about the program and to participate, visit https://hackerone.com/ishosting

