ecfirst Launches AI Cyber Risk Professional Certification and BaiLEY: Cyber Defense with Platform AI Expertise

Pioneering AI-powered Solutions to Enhance Cyber Risk Management Training

WAUKEE, IA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ecfirst is proud to unveil the AI Cyber Risk Professional (aiCRP) certification and BaiLEY, an AI-driven assistant uniquely customized to each of ecfirst's platforms. These innovations reaffirm ecfirst’s commitment to relentlessly advancing cyber defense and compliance solutions for organizations worldwide.Empowering professionals with knowledge transfer has always been at the forefront of ecfirst’s initiative, and with the AI Cyber Risk Professional Certification, aiCRP, they continue to do just that. The aiCRP certification program is designed to address the rapidly evolving challenges of cybersecurity in an AI-driven world. Participants will gain in-depth expertise in managing AI-related risks using industry-leading frameworks and standards.Key Features of aiCRP Certification - Comprehensive coverage with training on the NIST AI RMF, ISO 23894, ISO 42001, and the EU AI Act. Our program offers eight CEUs through flexible, online learning through the AI Academy Portal for professionals seeking career advancement. The rigorous examination via a 30-minute certification exam ensures proficiency in identifying AI cyber defense controls and executing enterprise AI risk assessments. The aiCRP program equips professionals to mitigate AI-related risks based on U.S. and global standards.Introducing BaiLEY: The AI-Powered Cybersecurity SpecialistBaiLEY is a groundbreaking AI assistant, purpose-built to deliver real-time, expert-level guidance across ecfirst platforms. ecfirst created the world’s first and only CMMC Playbook, which utilizes their CMMC Mastermind BaiLEY and specializes in CMMC guidance. ecfirst followed up the CMMC Playbook with one specifically focused on HIPAA, and their HIPAA Expert BaiLEY offers tailored insights into healthcare compliance.By leveraging BaiLEY, ecfirst clients benefit from precise, actionable advice that streamlines compliance processes and enhances decision-making.“Cyber and compliance professionals must be literate on global and American AI standards on AI risk management,” said Ali Pabrai, Chief Executive of ecfirst. “Cyber and compliance risk assessments must integrate AI standards and identify gaps for risk management priorities.”With the launch of the AI Cyber Risk Professional certification and BaiLEY, ecfirst continues to lead the industry in delivering innovative, AI-enabled cyber defense solutions. These tools are integral to meeting the demands of enterprises across industries navigating the impact of AI-fueled attacks.About ecfirst: Founded in 1999, ecfirst is a leading provider of AI, cyber defense, and compliance services across the United States and globally. ecfirst delivers end-to-end services in the areas of HITRUST, CMMC, HIPAA, NIST, Privacy, Pen tests, and AI (ISO 42001 and NIST AI RMF). With ecfirst, you, the client, always have complete flexibility with our fixed-fee services across our On-Demand Consulting and the customized Managed Compliance Services Program. Complimentary with every engagement comes the ecfirst experience of delivering thousands of assessments, ensuring you receive deep industry insight and best practices implemented.ecfirst is a HITRUST Authorized External Assessor, a CMMC Authorized C3PAO, APP, ATP, and RPO, and has established industry-leading credentials in training, including CHP, CSCS, and CCSA. More information is at www.ecfirst.com and www.ecfirst.biz

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.