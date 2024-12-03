Helping a Hero Launches Giving Tuesday Campaign to Support Adapted Homes for Veterans in Need Just in Time for Christmas

Join the Helping a Hero 100 Home Challenge

With Your Help, Four Catastrophically Wounded Warriors Will Celebrate Christmas In Their New Home

With your help Helping a Hero will deliver $2 million dollars in homes. We are only $250,000 away from fully funding these homes. Will you help?” — Meredith Iler

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helping a Hero , a Texas-based nonprofit dedicated to providing specially adapted homes for severely wounded veterans, launched its annual Giving Tuesday campaign to help raise critical funds and awareness for adapted homes for wounded heroes. Helping a Hero is calling on individuals and businesses to come together and make a difference by contributing to this important cause to provide four adapted homes for our injured veterans just in time for Christmas."With your help Helping a Hero will deliver $2 million dollars in homes. We are only $250,000 away from fully funding these homes. Will you help?", asked Meredith Iler, Founder of the Helping a Hero Homes Program. "Johnny Morris, Founder and Lead Outfitter of Bass Pro Shops, launched the 100 Homes Challenge and committed to funding 25% of the next 100 adapted Helping a Hero homes. Will you help fund the other 75% so we can bless more heroes this Christmas season?"“As a wounded warrior who has been blessed with an adapted home from Helping a Hero, Giving Tuesday is a perfect opportunity for us to come together and help even more heroes receive a home and celebrate Christmas in a safe environment where obstacles to getting around have been eliminated." said SSG Shilo Harris, USA (Ret), the recipient of a Helping a Hero home on Extreme Makeover :Home Edition in 2012. "I made my donation so I can show my gratitude to my fellow soldiers who have sacrificed so much for our country."“Our veterans deserve our thanks and recognition, and with your help, we will continue to provide life-changing support, including more new homes with adaptive features that are custom adapted for the individual hero to help them reclaim their independence,” added Meredith Iler.Helping a Hero works directly with severely injured veterans, primarily those who have lost limbs, suffered spinal cord injuries, suffer from severe burns, and endured other life-altering injuries, to provide them with customized, accessible homes that give them a better quality of life. Through the generosity of donors and in kind material and labor donations, the organization has helped hundreds of veterans across the country rebuild their lives, one home at a time.Helping a Hero has awarded more than 200 homes to wounded service members injured in combat, in 27 different states.In addition to the dozens of Groundbreaking and Welcome Home events already conducted this year, Helping a Hero has more to announce including:• On Thursday, December 5th, at 10:00 AM there will be an event in Port St. Lucie, FL to honor Army CPL Thomas Counihan, IV, USA (Ret), and showcase the progress on his new adapted home.• On Monday December 9th at 10:00 AM a Welcome Home Ceremony for SGT Benjamin Marksmeier, USA (Ret.), an amputee injured in Iraq, will honor his service and sacrifice with a new adapted home for him and his three sons.• A surprise announcement is planned for a hero burned who was burned on more than 45% of his body when an IED blast killed two fellow service members.• Another surprise announcement for a homeless veteran is in the works to award a home in the country where he can hunt, fish and enjoy the peace and serenity of the open land.“Every donation, no matter the size, directly impacts the lives of these courageous heroes,” said Paula Deen, National Ambassador of Helping a Hero. “This Giving Tuesday, I encourage everyone to contribute to HelpingaHero.org —ensuring our veterans have the adapted homes they need to thrive and not just survive.”“We have witnessed firsthand how these adapted homes and acts of kindness can change the life of a wounded warrior and their families,” Deen continued. “This Giving Tuesday, we hope to rally even more supporters to join us in our mission to help our heroes live with dignity and purpose. Please consider making a donation at HelpingaHero.org.”ABOUT HELPING A HERO:Helping A Hero is one of the top national charities building specially adapted homes for qualifying service members through partnerships with builders, suppliers, patriots, and veterans. Helping a Hero strives to engage the community in providing services and resources for our wounded heroes and their families. Additionally, Helping A Hero provides support programs such as marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities, and emergency needs grants.JOIN THE 100 HOMES CHALLENGE:Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops and noted conservationist, has pledged 25% of the cost of the next 100 Homes and invites the American people and companies alike to join him in the 100 Homes Challenge. The public is invited to “Nominate a Hero,” wounded heroes needing adaptive housing from the post 9-11 Global War on Terror are invited to complete our “Home Application.” Both forms are available on our website to be completed online at helpingahero.org.For more information, or to schedule an interview with a Helping a Hero spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.