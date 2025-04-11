Dr. Ellen Glickman Offers Summer Hydration Tips to Boost Energy and Enjoyment

Dr. Ellen Glickman

Stay Cool, Stay Hydrated: Leading Exercise Physiologist Offers Practical Hydration Guidelines to Enhance Outdoor Performance and Protect Your Health

Even mild dehydration can impair muscle function, mental sharpness, and mood. When the goal is to enjoy the season and feel your best, drinking water isn't optional—it’s essential.” — Ellen Glickman

KENT, OH, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the days grow longer and the temperatures begin to rise, outdoor fun becomes a summer staple. From early morning workouts to afternoon farmer’s markets and weekend sports, staying hydrated is more important than ever. Dr. Ellen Glickman , a professor of Exercise Science, Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (FACSM), and hydration expert, is reminding everyone that proper hydration can make all the difference in how you feel—and function—this summer.“Even mild dehydration can impair muscle function, mental sharpness, and mood,” says Dr. Glickman. “When the goal is to enjoy the season and feel your best, drinking water isn't optional—it’s essential.”The American College of Sports Medicine recommends that active individuals drink 16 to 20 ounces of fluid at least one to two hours before outdoor activity, followed by 6 to 12 ounces every 10 to 15 minutes while outside. These guidelines are especially important as the heat and humidity of summer increase fluid loss through sweat.Dr. Glickman also cautions that popular drinks like coffee, caffeinated teas, and alcoholic beverages, while often enjoyed on patios and at outdoor happy hours, can actually dehydrate the body. “They act as diuretics, pulling water from your system when your body needs it most,” Ellen Glickman explains.While sports drinks and fruit juices might seem like good choices, they often come with high sugar content. Instead, Dr. Ellen Glickman encourages making water your primary hydration source, and recommends flavoring it naturally. “Add fresh mint, cucumber slices, lemon wedges, or even melon for a refreshing twist,” she suggests. “It’s a simple way to make drinking water more enjoyable and consistent.”One simple and science-backed hydration tip? Check your urine. “It may sound strange, but the color of your urine is a reliable indicator,” Dr. Ellen Glickman says. “Pale and clear is ideal. If it’s dark yellow or has a strong smell, it’s time to drink more water.”Dr. Glickman emphasizes that hydration isn’t just about health. It’s about showing up for life with energy, focus, and joy. “Water helps you feel good so you can do good, whether that’s hiking a trail, chasing your kids around the yard, or just enjoying the sunshine.”About Dr. Ellen Glickman:Dr. Ellen Glickman is a leading authority on exercise physiology and hydration science. She is a tenured professor at Kent State University, a published author with more than 100 journal articles, and a Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine. Her work has been featured at national and international conferences, and she is widely respected for translating complex science into practical, everyday advice.###Please visit: http://www.ellenglickman.com/ For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Glickman, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.