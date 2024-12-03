River Plate Revolutionizes Access to the Mâs Monumental with FaceID Integration

River Plate introduces a new FaceID system, marking the largest deployment of facial ticketing technology in a football stadium worldwide.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RiverID continues to enhance fan convenience by introducing a new FaceID system, marking the largest deployment of facial ticketing technology in a football stadium worldwide. With this innovation, over 85,000 fans attending each match can opt for a quick and secure entry to the Mâs Monumental using only their face, following a simple prior registration—no physical or digital tickets required.This groundbreaking project is being launched in collaboration with Veridas , a global leader in biometric technology and digital identity. Starting next season, 300 FaceID terminals will be installed, positioning River Plate at the forefront of innovation in fan experience and stadium security.By adopting this cutting-edge technology, the Mâs Monumental becomes the largest stadium in the world to utilize such a system, setting a new global standard for fan-club connections and delivering significant benefits:● Unprecedented Convenience: Fans can choose to forgo physical or digital tickets. With facial recognition, they gain easy and seamless access to the stadium, enhancing their experience from the moment they arrive.● Maximum Security: This technology prevents fraud, impersonation, and unauthorized entry, including for individuals banned from the stadium.● Unmatched Speed: The system recognizes fans in less than a second, enabling over 60 people to enter per minute and streamlining the flow of access.The RiverID Solution: Key Components1. Identity Registration and Verification: Fans register in under 10 seconds via their mobile device, confirming their identity with a selfie and an ID photo.2. FaceID Stadium Access: On match day, fans simply use the installed terminals at the stadium, where the system verifies their identity in less than a second, eliminating tickets and significantly enhancing the access experience."River Plate is synonymous with innovation and progress. By incorporating the FaceID system at the Mâs Monumental, over 85,000 fans attending each match will enjoy faster, safer, and more convenient entry without needing physical or digital tickets. This advancement reaffirms our commitment to improving the experience of the River family at our home and positions the Mâs Monumental as a global benchmark for sporting events,” stated Stefano Di Carlo, Secretary General of River Plate."It is an honor that a club as historic and prestigious as River Plate has chosen Veridas technology. 'To be part of the River is to live and play with greatness,' and our mission is to rise to that challenge. We have developed a robust, efficient, private, and secure solution designed to deliver the best possible experience for fans. We are confident this collaboration will set a new standard for experiencing football in Argentina and beyond," said Eduardo Azanza, CEO of Veridas.Next StepsThe installation of the first terminals will begin in early December, before the current season ends. Starting February 2025, all River fans will have access to this world-leading system.Veridas: Leading in Latin America and EuropeIn 2024, Veridas managed over 50 million access events across Europe and Latin America, solidifying its position as a global leader in identity technology.Its distinguished client portfolio spans governments, airports, banks, telecommunications, and insurance companies. With over 300 clients in 25 countries, Veridas delivers identity solutions to key sectors, including:● Banking: BBVA, Scotiabank.● Government: Spanish Civil Guard, Spain’s National Mint (FNMT), Spain’s National Cryptologic Center (CCN), Navarra Government, and Mexico’s National Electoral Institute (INE).● Border Control: Rome Airport, ensuring fast and secure identification processes. ● Gaming: Bplay, a leader in online gaming in Latin America.● Sports: FC Barcelona, for member enrollment.For further information, please contact:Juanfer CamposGlobal PR Manager Veridas+34 677 662 408jfcampos@veridas.com

