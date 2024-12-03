Permutable AI Launches World's First GenAI-Powered Trading API for Commodities

Commodities API overview

Permutable AI today unveiled the world's first Generative AI-powered API for commodities trading.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking development for commodities trading, Permutable AI today unveiled the world's first Generative AI-powered API for commodities trading . As the race for AI supremacy intensifies across industries, Permutable is bringing advanced GenAI capabilities specifically to commodities trading desks.While major software companies are only beginning to explore vertical-specific applications, Permutable AI has already developed and deployed sophisticated GenAI technology tailored for the commodities sector. The company's API is currently being trialled by several early-adopters including some of the world's largest energy trading houses, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of commodities trading technology.After years of intensive research into the application of GenAI and Large Language Models in commodities trading, Permutable AI has created the first dedicated API that transforms how traders interact with market data. The system processes and analyses thousands of articles in real-time, providing traders with deep insights that would be impossible to gather through traditional methods."We are very confident that this type of technology will form a new kind of trading edge," says Wilson Chan, CEO of Permutable AI. "What we're offering goes far beyond basic news aggregation – we're providing wisdom and insight at a scale that's never been possible before in commodities trading."The API delivers comprehensive coverage across crude oil, natural gas, precious metals, and agriculture, incorporating real-time geopolitical and macro analysis from all major news sources. Unlike general-purpose platforms such as SearchGPT and Perplexity.AI, Permutable's solution is specifically engineered for commodities trading, offering superior real-time insight delivery."This launch represents an exciting moment for commodities trading as we bring this technology to the market," says Talya Stone, CMO of Permutable AI. "With it, we're fundamentally changing how traders interact with market information. Our early adopters are already seeing the transformative potential of having AI-driven insights integrated directly into their trading infrastructure."The system enables institutional traders to process and analyse vast amounts of market data instantaneously, with features including:- Advanced TradeRank signals and risk parameters- Real-time market sentiment analysis across thousands of sources- Sophisticated filtering and bulk operations- Enterprise-grade security with two-factor authenticationThis premium service is now being opened to select early adopters who recognise the competitive advantage of incorporating advanced AI technology into their trading operations. Available exclusively to qualified institutional clients, including commodity trading houses, energy trading firms, hedge funds, and Commodity Trading Advisors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.