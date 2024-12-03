A4L Community appoint Director of Data Privacy
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community is thrilled to have David Sallay joining our team as our Director of Data Privacy. In this new role David will be overseeing all data privacy related initiatives including the Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC).
David is an expert in the field and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the area of education data privacy. As the Director of Youth and Education Privacy at the Future of Privacy Forum, David served as a thought leader in the world of education and child privacy, speaking regularly on conference panels, to the media, and with policymakers on emerging issues in children’s privacy, including artificial intelligence in K-12 space. As the Student Data Privacy Auditor and Chief Privacy Officer for the Utah State Board of Education, David oversaw day-to-day operations of the privacy team, which included serving as the primary liaison for the state board on student privacy issues; ensuring compliance with relevant laws, regulations, and industry standards; and providing support and training to school districts, including a well-received series of videos explaining the ins and outs of FERPA.
