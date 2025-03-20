A4L Community announce North American Leadership for 2025-2026
I am delighted by the high-level of interest in leadership roles within the A4L Community for this year's election cycle, and pleased to welcome such a strong group of individuals”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community is proud to announce the North American Leadership Group for 2025. The Leadership Group brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in education, data management, privacy, security, and business acumen. The Leadership Group will oversee management of the SIF Specification and the Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC) as well as contribute to the development of strategies for the global Community, and guiding development of the A4L Community in North America.
Community members elected to serve on the 2025 North American Leadership Group (NA-LG) for a two-year term are:
• Christopher Campbell, Idaho State Board of Education
• June Gerred, Oklahoma State Department of Education
• Eric Levy, Cambridge Public Schools
• Jim McGlynn, Public Consulting Group
• Jill Pierce, Tennessee Education Technology Association (TETA)
• Dawn Schiavone, Northern Buckeye Education Council, OH
• Kathy Warren, Maine Department of Education
In addition, the following A4L Community Member has been offered a 1-year term to serve on the 2025 North American Leadership Group (NA-LG):
• Jennifer Sauro, Infinite Campus
“I am delighted by the high-level of interest in leadership roles within the A4L Community for this year's election cycle, and I’m pleased to welcome such a strong group of individuals with long-standing experience in education data management, privacy, and security” stated Steve Smith, Executive Director, A4L Community. “I have great confidence in their ability to contribute to the Community's vision of 'Connecting and Securing an Effective Learning Ecosystems' TM for the coming term."
These elected members join fellow A4L Community members who will serve the second of their 2-year term on the North American Leadership Group:
• Connie Coy, MOREnet
• Louise DeCandia, NY State Dept of Education
• Patrick Devanney, Classlink
• Ramah Hawley, The Education Cooperative
• Tim McIlvain, Learning Technology Center of Illinois
• Josh Olstad, Oyster River School District, NH
• Ben Silberglitt, Level Data
• Jeff Simons, WSIPC
About the Access 4 Learning Community
The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community, and its special interest group the Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC), is a unique, non-profit collaboration composed of schools, districts, local authorities, states, US and International Ministries of Education, software vendors and consultants. The Community is “Powered by SIF” as its major technical tool to help manage learning data simply, securely and in a scalable, standard way regardless of platform. The SDPC is designed to address the day-to-day, real-world multi- faceted issues faced when protecting learner information by setting common expectations between market providers and end users. The A4L Community has united these education technology end users and providers in an unprecedented effort to ‘connect and secure effective learning ecosystems’ to give teachers more time to do what they do best: teach. For further information, visit https://A4L.org.
