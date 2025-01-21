SIF Infrastructure Specification 3.7 (global) published supporting greater compatibility, future-proofing & integration

SIF Specification

SIS vendors serving around 100 Virginia school districts now use HTTP Headers and the delayed provider choreography in a two-way exchange to retrieve state testing identifiers reliably and quickly”
— Steve Setzer, CEO, Loop Data
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community is proud to announce the release of the collaboratively developed global SIF Infrastructure Specification 3.7 (global) which is unique in the technical standards world in that it supports data movement via greater interoperability by standardizing ‘data and privacy on the wire’.

The SIF Infrastructure Specification is an open standard, which is used globally to enable data exchange, and has been rigorously tested to ensure performance and scalability. This latest release builds on the previous version, introducing technical advances and benefits as follows:
• Move Zone, Context, and Last Message Indicators: Changing how we handle certain data in our system to make sure it works better with major cloud providers. Instead of using HTTP Matrix Parameters, we are moving to using HTTP Header and Path Parameters. This update will improve compatibility and help ensure our services are ready for the future.
• Clarify Asynchronous Choreography Details: Making it easier to understand how the SIF Specification handles delayed responses by updating our documentation. These updates focus on areas like paging, service paths, tracking changes, and special queries. Additionally, for certain types of responses, we will no longer require the ‘content-type’ header for successful responses that don’t have any content. These changes will make it easier to integrate systems and improve reliability.
• Building on Our Previous Quality Release: Further refining documentation and enhancing error reporting to streamline the integration experience.

These clarifications and improvements help implementers better understand and troubleshoot the specification, ultimately delivering a more robust and user-friendly standard. By providing clearer guidance on handling errors and documenting common integration scenarios, the SIF Infrastructure Specification 3.7 empowers technology providers to diagnose and resolve issues more efficiently, ensuring smoother data exchange and greater interoperability in the global education marketplace.

New South Wales (NSW) Department of Education (Australia) engaged with the A4L Community on Matrix Parameters limitations within the SIF Infrastructure Specification. A4L Community members promptly responded and resolved this issue, enhancing the SIF OpenAPI implementation. The Department greatly appreciates A4L’s support and collaboration, and we look forward to continuing our productive partnership and the use of SIF Specification within the NSW Education integration eco-system.

Steve Setzer, CEO of Loop Data, said “The SIF Infrastructure Specification 3.7 (global) release marks a key success point for the first SIF project to use asynchronous providers. Student information system vendors serving around 100 Virginia school districts now use HTTP Headers and the delayed provider choreography in a two-way exchange to retrieve state testing identifiers reliably and quickly.”

To learn more about SIF Specifications, please visit https://data.A4L.org
To find out more about the A4L Community, please visit https://A4L.org

Penny Murray
Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community
+1 202-621-0547
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SIF Infrastructure Specification 3.7 (global) published supporting greater compatibility, future-proofing & integration

Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Penny Murray
Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community
+1 202-621-0547
Company/Organization
Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community
PO Box 249
Malden, Massachusetts, 02148
United States
+1 202-621-0547
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community, and its special interest group the Student Data Privacy Consortium (SDPC), is a unique, non-profit collaboration composed of schools, districts, local authorities, states, US and International Ministries of Education, software vendors and consultants. The Community is “Powered by SIF” as its major technical tool to help manage learning data simply, securely and in a scalable, standard way regardless of platform. The SDPC is designed to address the day-to-day, real-world multi- faceted issues faced when protecting learner information by setting common expectations between market providers and end users. The A4L Community has united these education technology end users and providers in an unprecedented effort to ‘connect and secure effective learning ecosystems’ to give teachers more time to do what they do best: teach. For further information, visit https://www.A4L.org.

https://www.A4L.org

More From This Author
SIF Infrastructure Specification 3.7 (global) published supporting greater compatibility, future-proofing & integration
A4L Community appoint Director of Data Privacy
A4L Community and PESC announce Joint Venture Agreement
View All Stories From This Author