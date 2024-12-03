Specialized World Stamp Exhibition to be held in Macao in 2026

MACAU, December 3 - The Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition Agreement signing ceremony was held on December 3rd, in Shanghai, formally marking the beginning of the preparation stage of this high-level stamp exhibition. The Director of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau, Ms. Lau Wai Meng, led a team to Shanghai to attend the "China 2024 Asian International Stamp Exhibition" and, on the occasion, signed the “Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition" agreement with Mr. Huo Huixiao, President of the Macao Philatelic Association, and Mr. Abdulla M T Khoory, Consultant from the Fédération Internationale de Philatélie.

The Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition, one of the world's major philatelic events, is scheduled to be held from June 26th to July 1st, 2026, at the Venetian Macao Conference & Exhibition Center. Jointly organized by the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau and the Macao Philatelic Association, under the patronage of the Fédération Internationale de Philatélie, and sponsored by Federation of Inter-Asian Philately, the exhibition will feature 1,500 frames and about 50 booths.

In her speech, the Director Lau Wai Meng mentioned that, following the success of the Macao 2018 - 35th Asian International Stamp Exhibition, held in Macao, it is now of great significance that a specialized world stamp exhibition is to take place in this city for the first time. Hence, the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau attaches great importance to this event and is committed to carrying out all the preparatory work, together with the Macao Philatelic Association. Director hopes that this exhibition will serve as an opportunity to build a bridge of friendship between different regions, strengthen international philatelic exchanges and cooperation, and promote the legacy and innovation of world philatelic culture.

Postal administrations, stamp dealers, philatelic experts and philatelic enthusiasts from different countries and regions around the world will participate in the exhibition to showcase their collections and compete for various philatelic awards. During the exhibition, a wide range of philatelic activities will be organized. The visitors will be able not only to explore the world of stamps but also experience the rich philatelic culture and vitality of Macao.