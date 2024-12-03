Another Feather in the Cap: Times Honors Capital Numbers

This award is a shining tribute to our team’s relentless passion for all things tech. Here’s to more such incredible milestones and aiming higher.” — Mukul Gupta

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A crowning achievement! Capital Numbers has been named IT Company of the Year at the Times Brand Icons 5th Edition 2024, an illustrious event hosted by the Times of India Group in West Bengal. Standing tall among the 50 most admired brands, this honor celebrates Capital Numbers’ pursuit of transformative software solutions that set them apart in the highly competitive IT arena."Thrilled to celebrate this win and being recognized by the prestigious Time Group. This honor wouldn’t have been possible without the resilience of our incredible team. Together, we’re inspired to shatter boundaries and create meaningful impact.” - said Mr. Mukul Gupta, CEO of Capital Numbers.This milestone is a launchpad for greater ambitions. With a sharp focus on cutting-edge technologies like AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), Machine Learning, Data Science, and Cloud, the company is even more inspired to craft innovations that don’t just solve today’s challenges - they shape the future.This achievement reflects more than just success - it encapsulates what Capital Numbers represents. It’s a seal of unrivaled quality and visionary innovation for their clients spanning the globe. It’s a statement that they’re not just participants in the tech revolution; they’re leading it with ingenuity.The win is for everyone who’s been part of the fantastic journey - amazing clients, partners, and rockstar team. Their trust and collaboration are the heartbeat of this success, pushing Capital Numbers to dream bigger. A massive shoutout to the Times of India Group for this incredible recognition. With this award in hand, the company is more fired up than ever to shape a tech-powered future that leaves a lasting impact.About Capital NumbersCapital Numbers Infotech Limited is a leading Indian software development company. With over 500 engineers skilled in 40+ technologies, they excel in custom software development , AI/ML, data engineering , cloud transformation, and IT outsourcing for a global clientele. They have maintained a profitable, bootstrapped model since inception, earning recognition for their commitment to quality and security.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.