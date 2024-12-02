14th Meeting of the Singapore-Australia Joint Ministerial Committee in Singapore, 3 December 2024

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Mr Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will host the 14th Meeting of the Singapore‑Australia Joint Ministerial Committee (SAJMC) in Singapore on 3 December 2024. Australia will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong and Minister for Trade and Tourism and Special Minister of State Don Farrell.

Established in 1996, the SAJMC is a unique high-level dialogue mechanism involving the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Ministers of Singapore and Australia. It is a platform for both sides to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international developments. The last SAJMC meeting was held in Canberra in May 2023.

The 14th SAJMC meeting is particularly significant and timely, as it will provide the strategic direction for the next phase of the Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). This follows the agreement by the Leaders at the 9th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting in March 2024 to explore ambitious, forward-looking and strategic areas of cooperation for the next phase of the CSP to be launched in 2025 when both countries commemorate the 10th anniversary of the CSP and the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The Australian Ministers will also make a joint call on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

2 DECEMBER 2024