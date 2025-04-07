Condolences from Singapore Leaders on the passing of former Lao President Khamtay Siphandone

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has written to President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith, and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written to Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone to convey their condolences on the passing of former Lao President Khamtay Siphandone on 2 April 2025.

The texts of the letters are appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

7 APRIL 2025

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s condolence letter to President Thongloun Sisoulith

4 April 2025

His Excellency Thongloun Sisoulith

President

Lao People’s Democratic Republic

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of the Republic of Singapore, I convey my deepest condolences to the people of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (PDR) on the passing of former President Khamtay Siphandone.

President Khamtay was a central and deeply respected figure in the history of the Lao PDR. Under his leadership, the Lao PDR became a member of ASEAN in 1997, enhancing regional cooperation and contributing to stability in Southeast Asia.

He also played a crucial role in strengthening bilateral relations between our two countries, laying the foundation for a lasting friendship between our peoples. As Prime Minister, he made the first-ever Official Visit by a Lao PM to Singapore in 1995. As President, he hosted then-President S R Nathan in 2003 for the first-ever State Visit by a Singapore President to Laos.

Our thoughts are with his family and the people of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic during this time of sadness.

Yours sincerely,

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s condolence letter to Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone

7 April 2025

His Excellency Sonexay Siphandone

Prime Minister

Lao People’s Democratic Republic

Dear Prime Minister Sonexay,

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Singapore, I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved father, former President Khamtay Siphandone.

President Khamtay was a towering statesman who dedicated his life to the service of the Lao people. His leadership and vision were instrumental in shaping the modern Lao People’s Democratic Republic (PDR).

President Khamtay was a good friend of Singapore. He played a personal role in establishing the strong friendship between the Lao PDR and Singapore. He made the first-ever Official Visit to Singapore by a Lao Prime Minister in 1995. He also hosted the first-ever State Visit by a Singapore President to Lao PDR in 2003. President Khamtay’s hard work laid the groundwork for the excellent relations our countries enjoy today, as we continue to broaden and deepen our bilateral and regional cooperation following the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations and Laos’ Chairmanship of ASEAN in 2024.

Our thoughts are with your family and the Lao people during this difficult period.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong

