Official Visit of His Excellency Alberto van Klaveren, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Chile, 6 to 8 April 2025

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Chile Alberto van Klaveren is on an Official Visit to Singapore from 6 to 8 April 2025.

Minister van Klaveren had a meeting with and was hosted to lunch by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan on 7 April 2025. Both Ministers reaffirmed the warm ties between Singapore and Chile, underpinned by our shared commitment to free trade and multilateralism. Minister Balakrishnan welcomed Chile’s ratification of the Pacific Alliance-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (PASFTA) in February 2025 which will enter into force for Singapore, Chile, and Peru on 3 May 2025. The Ministers also signed two Memoranda of Understanding on (a) the Establishment of a Mechanism of Political Consultations; and (b) International Development Cooperation.

Minister van Klaveren also met Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu. The Ministers discussed opportunities to deepen cooperation in various sectors, including in trade and the green economy. The Ministers also signed a bilateral Implementation Agreement Pursuant to Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. This agreement marks a significant step forward in climate action cooperation between both countries and will create new opportunities in the carbon market.

Minister van Klaveren will depart Singapore on 8 April 2025.

7 APRIL 2025