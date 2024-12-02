Official Visit of President of the National Assembly of The Socialist Republic of Vietnam Tran Thanh Man, 1 to 3 December 2024

President of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Mr Tran Thanh Man is on an Official Visit in Singapore from 1 to 3 December 2024, at the invitation of Speaker Seah Kian Peng. Mr Man called on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on 2 December 2024. Speaker Seah also met and hosted Mr Man to a lunch on the same day.

During the meetings, both sides reaffirmed the excellent relations between Singapore and Vietnam, underpinned by frequent high-level exchanges, strong people-to-people ties and economic linkages. They looked forward to strengthening inter-parliamentary ties, and deepening cooperation in emerging areas such as renewable energy, carbon credits and the digital economy. The leaders also held discussions on global issues of mutual concern.

Mr Man will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on 3 December 2024. Mr Man is accompanied by members from the Communist Party of Vietnam Party Central Committee, as well as delegates from various ministries and representatives from the National Assembly.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

2 DECEMBER 2024