Working Visit by Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean to Saudi Arabia, 30 November to 2 December 2024

During his visit to Riyadh, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean met Saudi senior royals and ministers, including Minister of Defence HRH Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of National Guard HRH Prince Abdullah Bin Bandar Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Envoy Adel Al Jubeir, and Vice Minister of Interior Dr Nasser Al Dawood. During the meetings, they underscored the growing bilateral collaboration following the establishment of the Saudi Arabia–Singapore Strategic Partnership in October 2023. They emphasised that Saudi Arabia’s forward-looking Vision 2030 transformation plans had created opportunities for both countries, and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in fields such as defence, trade and investment, connectivity, renewable energy, counter-radicalisation, and tackling the scourge of drugs. SM Teo also conveyed Singapore’s appreciation to Saudi Arabia for ensuring the safety and welfare of Singaporean pilgrims, as well as Singapore’s request for an increase in our Haj quota.

SM Teo also discussed global and regional developments, including the situation in Gaza and the Levant, during his meetings with the various Saudi personalities.

SM Teo departed Riyadh for Singapore in the evening of 2 December 2024.





MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

3 DECEMBER 2024

Saudi Minister of Defence HRH Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud receiving SM Teo Chee Hean at the Saudi Ministry of Defence.

Photo Credit: Saudi Ministry of Defence

SM Teo Chee Hean and Saudi Minister of National Guard HRH Prince Abdullah Bin Bandar Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the Saudi Ministry of National Guard.

Photo Credit: MDDI Photo by Lim Sin Thai