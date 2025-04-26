Submit Release
Visit of Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education, and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Maliki Osman to the Vatican City for the Funeral of the Late Pope Francis, 26 April 2025

            Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education, and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman attended the funeral Mass of the late Pope Francis on 26 April 2025 in the Vatican City this morning. 

 

            Minister Maliki returns to Singapore tomorrow.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

26 APRIL 2025

 

 

 

Minister Maliki at St Peter’s Square for the funeral Mass of the late Pope Francis.

 

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore

 

