Singapore's Representation at the Funeral of the Late Pope Francis

          Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education, and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman will represent Singapore at the funeral Mass of the late Pope Francis on 26 April 2025 in the Vatican City.

 

            Minister Maliki will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

24 APRIL 2025

 

 

 

