Terrorist Attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025

            Singapore strongly condemns the terror attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025 which have claimed many lives.

 

            We stand with India in the fight against terrorism.

 

         As of now, we have no information that any Singaporeans were among the casualties. Our High Commission in New Delhi is monitoring the situation closely. Singaporeans in India requiring consular assistance may contact the nearest Singapore Overseas Missions or the MFA Duty Office as follow:

 

High Commission of the Republic of Singapore in New Delhi

E-6 Chandragupta Marg

Chanakyapuri

New Delhi 110021

Tel: +91-981-020-3595 (For Singaporeans in distress)

Email: singhc_del@mfa.sg

 

Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Chennai

17-A North Boag Road

T.Nagar, Chennai- 600017

Tamil Nadu, India

Tel: +91-984-003-3136

Email; singcon_maa@mfa.sg

 

Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Mumbai

152, 14th Floor, Maker Chambers IV

222, Jamnalal Bajaj Road

Nariman Point, Mumbai 400-021, India

Tel: +91-82910 32836

Email: singcon_bom@mfa.sg

 

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tanglin, Singapore 248163

Tel: +65 6379 8800/ 8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

23 APRIL 2025

 

 

