Terrorist Attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025
Singapore strongly condemns the terror attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025 which have claimed many lives.
We stand with India in the fight against terrorism.
As of now, we have no information that any Singaporeans were among the casualties. Our High Commission in New Delhi is monitoring the situation closely. Singaporeans in India requiring consular assistance may contact the nearest Singapore Overseas Missions or the MFA Duty Office as follow:
High Commission of the Republic of Singapore in New Delhi
E-6 Chandragupta Marg
Chanakyapuri
New Delhi 110021
Tel: +91-981-020-3595 (For Singaporeans in distress)
Email: singhc_del@mfa.sg
Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Chennai
17-A North Boag Road
T.Nagar, Chennai- 600017
Tamil Nadu, India
Tel: +91-984-003-3136
Email; singcon_maa@mfa.sg
Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in Mumbai
152, 14th Floor, Maker Chambers IV
222, Jamnalal Bajaj Road
Nariman Point, Mumbai 400-021, India
Tel: +91-82910 32836
Email: singcon_bom@mfa.sg
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)
Tanglin, Singapore 248163
Tel: +65 6379 8800/ 8855
Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg
. . . . .
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
23 APRIL 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.