Kanika Design Launches Series Showcasing the Blend of Travel and Design

SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kanika Design , the leading interior design firm in the San Francisco Bay Area, proudly announces it’s new interior design and travel video series, " Design Hopping with Kanika ." In this inspiring series, Founder and Principal Interior Designer Kanika Bakshi Khurana explores timeless and unique design ideas throughout Europe and beyond.With over 16 years of expertise – Kanika blends her passion for travel and interior design to show how global influences can transform everyday living spaces. From the elegant streets of London and the rustic charm of North Macedonia and to the picturesque Cotswolds, each episode provides an immersive experience, showcasing stunning interiors, breathtaking architecture, and the compelling stories behind them."My love for travel has always inspired my work as an interior designer," says Kanika. "Through 'Design Hopping with Kanika' I'm excited to share these inspirations with a global audience. Everyone deserves a beautiful space, and I want to encourage viewers to find creativity not just at home, but through experiences around the world."The series kicks off in London, offering a unique perspective on how the city's neighborhoods, markets, and stores shape interior design trends. Each episode spotlights a new city and its distinctive design elements, providing practical tips for viewers to incorporate global influences into their homes. Through its blend of cultural exploration and design insights, the series aims to inspire design enthusiasts, aspiring interior designers, and travelers alike.Watch the series now on Kanika Design's YouTube channel . Every week, a new episode will be released, featuring a different city and its unique design elements.About Kanika Design:Founded in 2008, Kanika Design is a full-service interior design firm specializing in creating stunning homes from concept to completion. With a reputation for daring and distinctive designs, and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service to its clients. As a top-rated interior design firm in the vibrant San Francisco Bay Area, we prioritize design, personalization, functionality, and attention to detail to create wow spaces that are a true reflection of our clients.

