A Year in Design: Kanika Design Launches 365 Days of Daily Videos

Kanika Design celebrates 50 days of its "Life of an Interior Designer" video series, offering daily insights into the world of interior design and business.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kanika Design, a leading interior design firm in the San Francisco Bay Area, is excited to announce the completion of the 50th day of the "Life of an Interior Designer" video series. As part of this initiative, Kanika B. Khurana, Founder and Principal Interior Designer, has been sharing daily videos on their social media, providing an inside look into her life as an interior designer.Through these daily videos, Kanika has been giving viewers an inside look into her life as a successful interior designer. Topics have ranged from practical advice on running a business, insights into design trends, and sneak peeks into ongoing projects, to more personal reflections on balancing work and life. Kanika’s goal has been to offer value to both aspiring designers and design enthusiasts who want to learn more about the industry and the creative process behind transforming homes.In light of the interest and engagement from viewers, Kanika Design is pleased to announce that this series will continue for a full year, with new videos posted every day for 365 days. "I’m looking forward to continuing this journey for the next year and hope that it continues to inspire and inform others." says Kanika.To follow along, viewers are encouraged to subscribe to Kanika Design on Instagram and YouTube for daily content.About Kanika Design:Founded in 2008, Kanika Design is a full-service interior design firm specializing in creating stunning homes from concept to completion. Through the years, Kanika Design has earned a reputation for its daring and distinctive designs and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service to its clients. As a top-rated interior design firm in the vibrant San Francisco Bay Area, we prioritize design, personalization, functionality, and attention to detail to create wow spaces that are a true reflection of our clients.

