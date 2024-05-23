Double Win: Kanika Design Takes Home Top Honors on Houzz & Yelp
Being recognized by both Houzz and Yelp validates the firm's commitment to offering the best interior design services to our Bay Area clients.”SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kanika Design, a leading interior design firm in the San Francisco Bay area, is thrilled to announce a double dose of recognition for their outstanding work. The firm has been named a winner as Best of Houzz 2024 for Service and recognized as a highest-rated and best-reviewed business on Yelp.
Houzz's Best of Houzz award is given annually to a select group of home remodeling and design experts demonstrating exceptional service and design talent. Kanika Design's win places them among the top in the Bay Area for interior design.
Yelp's Top Rated designation highlights businesses that consistently receive positive reviews from customers. Kanika Design's high rating on Yelp reflects the satisfaction of their clients, who have praised the firm's professionalism, attention to detail, and ability to translate their vision into stunning interiors.
"We are truly honored to receive these awards," says Kanika, Founder and Principal Interior Designer of Kanika Design. "Being recognized by both Houzz and Yelp validates the firm's commitment to offering the best interior design services to our Bay Area clients."
Kanika Design stays true to its basic belief of exceeding expectations and creating beautiful, functional homes that inspire and bring happiness. For more information about Kanika Design and its award-winning interior design services, please visit their website.
About Kanika Design:
Founded in 2008, Kanika Design is a full-service interior design firm specializing in creating stunning homes from concept to completion. Through the years, Kanika Design has earned a reputation for its daring and distinctive designs and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service to its clients. As a top-rated interior design firm in the vibrant San Francisco Bay Area, we prioritize design, personalization, functionality, and attention to detail to create wow spaces that are a true reflection of our clients.
