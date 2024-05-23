Double Win: Kanika Design Takes Home Top Honors on Houzz & Yelp

About

Founded in 2008, Kanika Design is a full-service interior design firm specializing in creating stunning homes and offices from concept to completion. Through the years, Kanika Design has earned a reputation for its daring and distinctive designs and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service to its clients. As a top-rated interior design firm in the vibrant San Francisco Bay Area, we prioritize design, personalization, functionality, and attention to detail to create wow spaces that are a true reflection of our clients.

