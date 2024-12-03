Public Voting Opens for 13th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards

Nominees announced in 22 categories with Forrest Frank, Brandon Heath, Terrian & We Are Messengers leading the way. Live awards ceremony set for April 8, 2025.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The We Love Christian Music Awards, now in their 13th year, have officially announced their nominees, showcasing the brightest talents in Christian music. Forrest Frank leads with an impressive 7 nominations, followed closely by Brandon Heath, Terrian, and We Are Messengers, each earning 5 nominations. Other artists like CeCe Winans, Jordan Feliz, and Hulvey received 4 nominations, highlighting a diverse array of impactful music in the past year.In a testament to its continued commitment to amplifying grassroots artistry, this year’s We Love Awards celebrate a record number of independent artists among the nominees. A total of 74 artists have been nominated across 22 categories, including 31 independent artists—representing 42% of all nominees and setting a new record in the award’s history. This unique feature sets the awards apart, providing a platform where emerging and established artists share the spotlight, reflecting the full spectrum of creativity within Christian music.Public voting is now open through January 24, 2025, at nrt.cc/WLA13Vote , allowing fans to have their voices heard in celebrating these incredible artists and their work. As an added incentive, one lucky voter will win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to Nashville, Tennessee, to attend the live awards ceremony on April 8, 2025!The excitement culminates with the We Love Christian Music Awards Ceremony at the Factory at Franklin in Franklin, TN. Speaking about the event, founder Kevin McNeese said, “We are planning for our biggest celebration yet that will honor all our nominees, announce who the fans have chosen to win, and enjoy special performances from over a dozen artists. It's going to be an incredible night that you won't want to miss.” VIP and General Admission tickets are now available, along with special discounted hotel room rates, at nrt.cc/WLA13Tickets Join us in honoring the artists shaping the sound and spirit of Christian music. Cast your vote and get your tickets to join us in person for this extraordinary event!The We Love Christian Music Awards is produced by Frankland Events LLC.For more information, visit www.WeLoveAwards.com About NewReleaseToday:NewReleaseToday (NRT), launched in August 2002, has become the largest Christian music and media site online, offering the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on faith-based arts and entertainment. From album release dates to exclusive interviews, world premieres, and Christian music news, NRT is the go-to source for what’s new in Christian music. www.NewReleaseToday.com About DaySpring:Your Trusted Source for Christian Cards & Gifts A Christian product company that sells cards, books, Bibles, calendars, and more. DaySpring is a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards and sells its products in Christian retail stores, mass market retailers, and more. The company was founded in 1971 by two pastors in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. www.dayspring.com About Upward:Upward is the fastest-growing dating and friendship app for Christians. Introduced in March 2020, Upward (formerly FTH) is an operating business of Match Group (Nasdaq: MTCH). With the mission to help faith-focused users find and connect with other like-minded individuals, Upward is a community for Christian believers looking to find friends and love based on faith at the center. https://www.upward-app.com About Advancing Native Missions:ANM is a global missions organization delivering the Gospel to those who still need to hear the Good News of Jesus. We’re a little different from the traditional missions organizations you may be familiar with. Instead of sending missionaries to other countries where they have to learn a new language, get used to new ways of living, and make other big adjustments, we support missionaries sharing the Gospel in their own countries. These native missionaries are making a big impact for the kingdom, and you can help. http://www.advancingnativemissions.com

