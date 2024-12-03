Gov. Justice delivers over $1 million to Greenbrier East and Greenbrier West High Schools for athletic facility upgrades

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV — Gov. Jim Justice delivered over $1 million in funding today for Greenbrier East High School and Greenbrier West High School, which will be used for significant athletic facility upgrades. "Our kids are the heart of everything we do in this community," Gov. Justice said. "These schools are a place to learn, but they are also a place to develop lifelong friendships, grow, and learn lessons they will take with them throughout their lives. A lot of that is done on a field or a court. When we invest in resources like this, we are helping our kids succeed in and out of the classroom. Both schools have desperately needed new floors for a while, and I'm proud we're finally able to make it happen. Our students and communities are beyond deserving. So congratulations to both programs. Keep doing more and more goodness.”

