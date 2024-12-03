VSP Derby Barracks / Dispensing Cannabis to a person under 21 years of age.
CASE#: 24A5006020
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 11/21/2024 at approximately 2002 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cross Street, Brighton, Vt
VIOLATION: Dispensing Cannabis to a Person Under 21 Years of Age.
ACCUSED: Seth Pfaff
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, Vt
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/21/2024 at approximately 2002 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of an incident where a 15-year-old was given a food product containing marijuana by a coworker. Investigation revealed Seth Pfaff, 25 of Brighton, knowingly provided the juvenile a cannabis food product without the juvenile’s consent or knowledge. Pfaff received a citation to appear in Essex superior court for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/21/2025 @ 8:30am
COURT: Essex County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jesse Nash
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov
(802) 334-8881
