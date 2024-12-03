VSP Derby Barracks / Dispensing Cannabis to a person under 21 years of age.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5006020

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 11/21/2024 at approximately 2002 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cross Street, Brighton, Vt

VIOLATION: Dispensing Cannabis to a Person Under 21 Years of Age.

ACCUSED: Seth Pfaff

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, Vt

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/21/2024 at approximately 2002 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of an incident where a 15-year-old was given a food product containing marijuana by a coworker. Investigation revealed Seth Pfaff, 25 of Brighton, knowingly provided the juvenile a cannabis food product without the juvenile’s consent or knowledge. Pfaff received a citation to appear in Essex superior court for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/21/2025 @ 8:30am

COURT: Essex County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881