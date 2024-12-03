Lane Closure on 10th Street, in Wheeling, to Begin Monday, December 2, 2024

Page Content Tenth Street, in Wheeling, between Main Street and Market Street, will have the westbound, right lane closed, beginning Monday, December 2, 2024, through Friday, December 13, 2024, for sidewalk replacement. Local business traffic will be accommodated. Motorists should reduce speed, expect delays and use an alternate route.



Alternate Route: Use WV 2 (Market Street) northbound to Seventh Street to WV 2 (Main Street) southbound.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​ ​

