Edgar Loy Road, in Hampshire County, to be Closed Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Edgar Loy Road, County Route 7/7, in Hampshire County, will be closed between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, to allow for culvert replacement. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​ ​

