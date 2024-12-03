Southbound slow lane closing on I-77 beginning Monday, December 2, 2024, to repair Second Creek Road Bridge

Page Content

The southbound slow lane on Interstate 77 will close beginning Monday, December 2, 2024, to allow for repairs to the Second Creek Road Bridge south of the Haines Branch Exit.



The bridge, which carries Second Creek Road over I-77, was closed on Friday, November 15, 2024, after a routine safety inspection revealed cracks in concrete beams. West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) have drawn up repair plans and are fabricating steel to reinforce the bridge and reopen it to traffic.



WVDOH work crews will begin moving materials and equipment to the site on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. On Monday, crews will install concrete barricades on the slow lane to give bridge crews room to work and operate a large drill necessary for repairs.



Repair work is expected to take about 30 days.​

​