Maryland Car Rally Task Force Dismantles Multiple Car Rallies: Four Juveniles Arrested And Charged With Stolen Vehicle And Firearm Offenses

December 2, 2024

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – A joint investigation between partner law enforcement agencies and the Maryland Car Rally Task Force yielded the arrest of four juveniles in connection with a car rally in Baltimore City while dismantling multiple rallies throughout Maryland.

From 10:00pm until 4:00am on Saturday, November 30, 2024, members of the Maryland Car Rally Task Force (MCRTF) dismantled a total of ten large-scale illegal exhibition driving events throughout Baltimore City, Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Howard and Prince George’s counties. Police made a total of five arrests, four of whom were juveniles. Members of the MCRTF were assisted by the Baltimore County Intelligence Unit, Prince George’s County Criminal Enforcement Division, Regional Auto Theft Task Force, Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division and Special Operations Division.

All five arrests were made at an event in the 5100 block of Park Avenue in Baltimore. Approximately 300 people and vehicles arrived, shutting down the roadway for exhibition driving and disorderly conduct. Maryland State Troopers along with police from the Baltimore Police Department arrived to restore order.

During the shutdown of the event, a traffic stop was conducted on a silver Nissan 350Z in the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue. The driver, identified as Josue Emanuel Hernandez Cordon, 18, of Laurel, Maryland was charged with reckless, aggressive, and negligent driving, along with other traffic related offenses, and was investigated for possession of a replica firearm (handgun) on his person.

Within the same area, police observed a stolen Nissan 370Z and issued a lookout to all police agencies to canvas the area. Officers from the Baltimore Police Department recovered the vehicle after the driver bailed out and fled the scene.

Police also located a stolen black Camaro SS from which four juveniles (ages 15 thru 17) attempted to flee. Two firearms were recovered from the four juveniles along with the stolen vehicle police believe has been used in other car rallies, and possibly involved in an armed robbery in Washington, D.C. A follow-up investigation continues.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force is comprised of the Maryland Department of State Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, and police departments from Prince George’s, Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Montgomery counties. This collaborative effort remains vital in addressing illegal exhibition driving across designated regions.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov