Maryland State Police Encouraging Citizens to Dispose of Unwanted Medications During National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 26

April 23, 2025

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – The Maryland State Police, in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and allied law enforcement agencies across the country, are asking residents to dispose of unneeded prescription medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 26, 2025.

The biannual program allows people to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs, while educating the public about medication misuse. All state police barracks are equipped with secure drug collection boxes that are available 24/7. Residents can locate the closest Maryland State Police barrack by visiting: https://bit.ly/3L27LDj. Additionally, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Glen Burnie Branch located at 6601 Ritchie Highway is also a registered location.

During the last event in October, the DEA collected more than 10,000 pounds of unwanted drugs at 99 collection sites in Maryland from 29 law enforcement agencies. This included nearly 2,000 pounds from Maryland State Police barracks. Among those collections included:

Frederick Barrack: 157 pounds

Glen Burnie Barrack: 205 pounds

Westminster Barrack: 281 pounds

Prince Frederick Barrack: 96 pounds

Cumberland Barrack: 110 pounds

Centreville Barrack: 452 pounds

Maryland State Police since 2014 has removed nearly 34,000 pounds of prescription drugs through the initiative. For more information, visit Maryland’s Office of Overdose Response at https://stopoverdose.maryland.gov.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov