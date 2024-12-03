Pulse of the City News Awards Contractors for 13 Years of Outstanding Customer Service

Three contractors were recently recognized by Pulse of the City News for their dedication to customer service and satisfaction for 13 straight years.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the East Coast to Texas and back, three contractors with outstanding customer service records were honored by Pulse of the City News for their commitment to customer service for the 13th consecutive year.CNM Construction of Brooklyn, founded in 1995, is a family-owned-and-operated business providing a wide array of contracting services from new construction to small renovations, including plumbing, electrical, tile work and carpentry. At CNM the goal is simple: provide customers with only the highest level of service from the project’s beginning to end. One thing that has helped achieve this goal is professional relationships developed over the years to ensure the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship are maintained. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/cnm-construction-brooklyn-ny Backyard Oasis in Tomball, Texas, is a family-owned-and-operated premier custom swimming pool builder serving the north Houston area. The company has decades of experience in designing and building custom swimming pools, luxury spas and hot tubs, outdoor kitchens, firepits, and anything else the customer desires to make their backyard a true oasis. Backyard Oasis was established around the idea of family and that the backyard is an integral extension of the home, so the company creates perfect spaces for customers to experience events with family and friends that become fun-filled memories. For more information, visit its Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/backyard-oasis-Tomball-TX CertaPro Painters of Concord/Manchester NH provides high-quality residential and commercial painting services to the greater Manchester area. CertaPro Painters has been in business for more than three decades, making painting services easier and more convenient for clients. Today, the company is the largest residential painting contractor in North America, but its locally owned and operated franchises, like the one in Manchester, take pride in bringing personalized services to their communities. They have the professionals and expertise to get the job done right every time. For more information, visit CertaPro Painters’ Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/CERTAPRO-PAINTERS-OF-SOUTHERN-NH-MANCHESTER-NH Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center, which works with Pulse of the City in identifying building and construction companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience, says, “They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!”About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling CenterPulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/

