The Stories of Hardship Are Endless: Support Those Who Can't Afford Veterinary Care

Support CARE this Giving Tuesday

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The stories are endless, from Georgia to Minnesota to California to New Jersey, Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity ( CARE ) is investing thousands of dollars to help pet owners who are under resourced and lack the funds to pay for emergency and preventative veterinary care.CARE’s DirectCARE Fund provides timely emergency support for companion animals, providing immediate funding support for daily needs as well as unplanned emergency care. CARE is building a community-owned fund similar to popular crowd funding models. Funds raised by CARE provide direct support for:• Pet Check-Ups• Emergency Food and Dietary needs• Vet-related Emergency Transport Services• Microchipping and Registration• Vaccinations and Heartworm or Tick Meds• Community-funded and Donor-Matched Vet ServicesThe people helped are real, and live in communities like Atlanta, Minneapolis, and Philadelphia. CARE helped a dog and its owner in Minneapolis who were dealing with a lacerated hip bone, after the pup hurt itself while playing in the snow. CARE paid the veterinary bills to keep this pooch with its loving dog mom. In Atlanta, where heartworm issues are common, another pet owner could not afford the treatment. CARE stepped in to help that dog get treated so it could lead a happy, disease-free life.This Giving Tuesday, please consider a donation to CARE. This national nonprofit is in need of funds to continue helping pet owners in need across the country. There are few nonprofits like CARE that do this kind of work. To donate and make a difference in the lives of under resourced pets and people, please go to CARE’s website ###Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity is a 501©3 nonprofit that addresses organizational and personal biases within animal welfare. The mission is to bring diverse voices to the industry while also advocating for a more inclusive path to pet adoption. CARE believes in using evidence-based tools, narratives, and insights to inspire organizations to be more inclusive and less biased. It is all an effort to save more companion animal lives.

