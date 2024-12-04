AW Properties Global Announces UCC Foreclosure Sale of LLC Holding Title to Vacant Lot in Princeton, NJ

AW Properties Global

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AW Properties Global, together with its auction division AuctionWorks, is pleased to announce the upcoming UCC foreclosure sale of the 100% membership interest in Princeton Morgan PL LLC, a New Jersey limited liability company. The auction will take place remotely via Zoom on January 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM CST.

Auction Details

Auction Date & Time: January 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM CST

Auction Location: Remote via Zoom

Interest to be Sold: 100% Membership Interest in Princeton Morgan PL LLC (the “Collateral”)

Property Overview: 44 Morgan Place, Princeton, NJ 08540

The subject property is currently a vacant lot located in a desirable cul-de-sac in Princeton, NJ. This land offers a prime opportunity for new construction, allowing the buyer to build a custom single-family home. Prospective buyers are responsible for procuring all necessary permits and legal specifications for construction.

This property’s location in Princeton, NJ, known for its prestigious academic and cultural environment, enhances its appeal as an ideal site for residential development.

Why Invest in Princeton Morgan PL LLC?

Per Diana Peterson, CEO of AW Properties Global, “Vacant land in prime locations like Princeton provide a unique opportunity for buyers to build a new custom home in a highly desirable area. The quiet cul-de-sac setting of this property, coupled with its development potential, makes it an attractive investment opportunity for developers and homeowners alike.”

The UCC foreclosure sale of Princeton Morgan PL LLC offers investors the opportunity to acquire the 100% membership interest in a limited liability company holding title to a prime piece of real estate in one of New Jersey’s most sought-after locations.

Important Notice

This sale is for the 100% membership interest in Princeton Morgan PL LLC and not the sale of the underlying real estate located at 44 Morgan Place, Princeton, NJ 08540. No property showings will be conducted.

Bidding Information

Interested parties intending to bid on the above collateral must contact the Secured Party’s legal department to receive the Terms of Sale and bidding instructions.

Secured Party’s Legal Contact:

Ethan Gao, Esq.

Gao Law Firm PLLC

3307 Candle Stick Ln

Katy, TX 77494

Phone: 541-753-7210

Email: ethan@gaolawfirmpllc.com

For further details on the properties, the sale process, and the terms, or to obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit awproperties.com or call 847-509-2757.

About AW Properties Global

AW Properties Global, along with its auction division AuctionWorks, is headquartered in Northbrook, IL, and specializes in real estate consulting, brokerage, and auction services. The company’s team of seasoned professionals, including attorneys, MBAs, and CPAs, is dedicated to helping clients maximize value and reduce costs through innovative real estate solutions.

AW Properties Global provides comprehensive services across all regions, including real estate dispositions, UCC foreclosure sales, equipment liquidations, and lease restructuring. With expertise in commercial and residential real estate, their platform seamlessly combines local market knowledge with a global reach. For more information, visit awproperties.com or call 847-509-2757.

Contact:

Diana Peterson

AW Properties Global

312-218-6102

dianap@awproperties.com

